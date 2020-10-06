Penrith player Moses Leota is being considered for a spot on the NSW Blues’ 27-man squad, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Sources told the Sydney Morning Herald that NSW coach Brad Fittler was ‘impressed with Leota’s impact off the bench for his club and is in line for a shock call-up.’

The call-up comes 24 hours after the Blues coach left David Klemmer out of his squad, choosing Leota, Junior Paulo, Payne Haas and Daniel Saifiti to fill the ranks instead.

With 79 NRL games and a 2015 premiership for the Panthers National Youth Competition under his belt, Leota seems to be a strong contender.

But this isn’t the first time Leota has been on Fittler’s radar – he was named on the Emerging Blues side last year alongside Kotoni Staggs, Victor Radley and Mitchell Moses.

Leota made his NRL debut back in 2016 and has averaged nine runs a game in 2020.

The NSW squad is set to be finalised October 25.