The Newcastle Knights NRLW squad has secured three key signings for the upcoming 2025 season.

Davison Returns to Newcastle

Head coach Ben Jeffries announced the return of Tiana Davison, who was instrumental in securing back-to-back premierships—first with the Knights in 2023, and most recently with the Sydney Roosters.

Davison rejoins Newcastle after a standout season with the Sydney Roosters, where her performances earned her selection for the New Zealand Kiwi Ferns in the Pacific Championships. Her contract with the Knights extends until 2027.

“When we had the chance to bring Tiana back to the Knights, we didn't hesitate,” Jeffries said.

“She has great qualities, and we know her desire to compete and be better will help drive our forward pack to keep evolving.”

Kukuati to Continue with Knights

Versatile athlete Grace Kukuati has also re-signed with the Knights for another year.

Kukuati, a former netballer and New Zealand Rugby Union player with the Chiefs Manawa made a successful code switch to rugby league this year, earning three NRLW appearances for Newcastle.

“We are excited to see Grace's ongoing progression,” said Jeffries.

“With a full year in our NRLW pathway and her pivotal role in our Harvey Norman team's journey to the Grand Final, we look forward to watching Grace develop further in 2025.”

“She understands 2024 was a learning year and a spot in the top 17 NRLW team will be a realistic target for her next year.”

Morris Earns NRLW Promotion

Joeli Morris, the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership Player of the Year, has earned a well-deserved promotion to the NRLW squad.

Morris' consistent performances in multiple positions were key to the Harvey Norman team's push to the Grand Final, and her promotion is a testament to the club's commitment to developing local talent.

“Joeli had an inspiring season in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership squad,” Jeffries said.

“It's always pleasing to see another junior progress through our Tarsha Gale pathway into Harvey Norman and eventually earn an NRLW contract.”

The Newcastle Knights NRLW side concluded their 2024 season in third place on the ladder, following a stellar season that saw them crowned the 2023 premiership winners.