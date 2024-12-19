The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the arrival of five new signings, as they continue to build their squad for the 2025 NRLW season which will see them re-enter the competition.

The club has confirmed that Payton Takimoana, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook and Makayla Eli will be part of their roster for next season alongside Black Ferns duo Michaela Blyde and Tysha Ikenasio.

Aged 28, Blyde is the most accomplished out of the five players, with her honours including being named the back-to-back World Rugby Sevens Women's Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018 and being a member of the nation's gold medal-winning squad at the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games.

Throughout her career in the code, she has scored almost 250 tries in 200 appearances and shows exceptional speed with the ball in hand.

"A lot of excitement has been going through my mind," Blyde said after being confirmed as the first of the five new signings.

"I've been looking forward to this day for the last few months. To sign with the Warriors was a little bit of a surprise for me to be honest but nonetheless I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity the One New Zealand Warriors are offering me.

"I'm excited to be a part of something that's growing super, super quickly and you'd be silly not to want to be involved in it.

"The Warriors are a team I grew up watching on TV. My family are rugby but when we knew the Warriors were playing on TV we'd change the channel to watch them and support them."

New Zealand Warriors 2025 Roster

2025 Gains Apii Nicholls (Raiders), Emmanita Paki (Cowboys), Lavinia Tauhalaliku (Cowboys), Matekino Gray (Titans), Laishon Albert-Jones (Knights), Mya Hill-Moana (Roosters), Harata Butler (Cowboys), Capri Paekau (Eels), Michaela Blyde (rugby union), Tysha Ikenasio (rugby union), Payton Takimoana (rugby union), Kalyn Takitimu-Cook (rugby union), Makayla Eli (rugby union) 2025 Losses None Off Contract 2024 None Squad (16/24) Apii Nicholls, Emmanita Paki, Lavinia Tauhalaliku, Matekino Gray, Laishon Albert-Jones, Mya Hill-Moana, Harata Butler, Capri Paekau, Tyra Wetere, Shakira Baker, Metanoia Fotu-Moala, Michaela Blyde, Tysha Ikenasio, Payton Takimoana, Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, Makayla Eli

