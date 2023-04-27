The 2023 NRLW draw has been released on Thursday, with the season to kick-off on July 22.

A nine-round season to be played between ten teams will lead into semi-finals and the grand final, with the decider to be played on NRL grand final day.

It's the first time the competition has featured ten teams, with the Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers joining the competition for the first time.

The Cowboys will be the first of those sides to commence their season, playing the Titans in the opening match away from home. The Raiders and Sharks will play each other in the Shire in the final game of the round, while the Tigers have a cross-town derby against the Eels to commence their time in the competition.

A number of double-headers have been scheduled throughout the course of the season, while the season will also feature four Thursday night games - two prior to NRL men's matches, and two standalone games in prime time during the NRL men's finals series.

As always, every game of the NRLW season will be available on Fox Sports and Channel 9, with the commitment this year rising to broadcast 45 regular season games prior to the finals kicking off.

NRLW fixtures 2023

Round 1

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Sat Jul 22 12:50pm Titans Cowboys CBus Super Stadium Sat Jul 22 3:10pm Knights Dragons McDonald Jones Stadium Sat Jul 22 7:45pm Broncos Roosters Sunshine Coast Stadium Sun Jul 23 12:00pm Eels Tigers CommBank Stadium Sun Jul 23 1:50pm Sharks Raiders PointsBet Stadium

Titans vs Cowboys will be played prior to the Titans vs Roosters NRL men's game, which kicks off at 3pm.

Knights vs Dragons will be played prior to the Knights vs Storm NRL men's game, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

Sharks vs Raiders will be played prior to the Sharks vs Sea Eagles NRL men's game, which kicks off at 4:05pm.

Broncos vs Roosters and Eels vs Tigers are both stand alone fixtures.

Round 2

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Thu Jul 27 5:40pm Broncos Titans The Gabba Sat Jul 29 12:50pm Raiders Roosters GIO Stadium Sat Jul 29 3:10pm Dragons Eels WIN Stadium Sun Jul 30 12pm Knights Cowboys Belmore Sports Ground Sun Jul 30 1:50pm Tigers Sharks Belmore Sports Ground

Broncos vs Titans will be played prior to the Broncos vs Roosters NRL men's game, which kicks off at 7:50pm.

Raiders vs Roosters will be played prior to the Raiders vs Knights NRL men's game, which kicks-off at 3pm.

Dragons vs Eels will be played prior to the Dragons vs Sea Eagles NRL men's game, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

Knights vs Cowboys and Tigers vs Sharks will be played as an NRLW stand alone double header.

Round 3

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Thu Aug 3 5:40pm Roosters Dragons Sydney Cricket Ground Sat Aug 5 12:50pm Cowboys Broncos QCB Stadium Sat Aug 5 3:10pm Sharks Titans PointsBet Stadium Sun Aug 6 12pm Eels Knights GIO Stadium Sun Aug 6 1:50pm Raiders Tigers GIO Stadium

Roosters vs Dragons will be played prior to the Roosters vs Sea Eagles NRL men's game, which kicks off at 7:50pm.

Cowboys vs Broncos will be played prior to the Cowboys vs Broncos NRL men's game, which kicks off at 3pm. (QCB Stadium is Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville).

Sharks vs Titans is an NRLW stand alone fixture.

Eels vs Knights and Raiders vs Tigers will be played prior to the Raiders vs Tigers NRL men's game, which kicks off at 4:05pm, creating three games at GIO Stadium.

Round 4

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Sat Aug 12 11:05am Dragons Raiders WIN Stadium Sat Aug 12 12:50pm Cowboys Tigers Totally Workwear Stadium Sat Aug 12 3:10pm Broncos Eels Totally Workwear Stadium Sun Aug 13 12:00pm Sharks Roosters PointsBet Stadium Sun Aug 13 1:50pm Knights Titans McDonald Jones Stadium

The first four games in Round 4 are NRLW standalone fixtures. Totally Workweat Stadium refers to Langlands Park at Greenslopes in Brisbane.

Knights vs Titans will be played prior to the Knights vs Bulldogs NRL men's game, which kicks off at 4:05pm.

Round 5

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Sat Aug 19 11:05am Cowboys Sharks QCB Stadium Sat Aug 19 12:50pm Tigers Dragons CommBank Stadium Sat Aug 19 3:10pm Titans Roosters CBus Super Stadium Sun Aug 20 12pm Knights Broncos McDonald Jones Stadium Sun Aug 20 1:50pm Raiders Eels GIO Stadium

Cowboys vs Sharks is a stand-alone NRLW game.

Tigers vs Dragons will be played prior to the Tigers vs Dolphins NRL men's game, which kicks off at 3pm.

Titans vs Roosters will be played prior to the Titans vs Panthers NRL men's game, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

Knights vs Broncos will be played prior to the Knights vs Rabbitohs NRL men's game, which kicks off at 2pm.

Raiders vs Bulldogs will be played prior to the Raiders vs Bulldogs NRL men's game, which kicks off at 4:05pm.

Round 6

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Sat Aug 26 11:05am Eels Cowboys Jubilee Stadium Sat Aug 26 12:50pm Dragons Titans Jubilee Stadium Sat Aug 26 3:10pm Roosters Tigers Allianz Stadium Sun Aug 27 12pm Broncos Raiders Totally Workwear Stadium Sun Aug 27 1:50pm Knights Sharks McDonald Jones Stadium

Eels vs Cowboys and Dragons vs Titans is a stand alone NRLW double-header.

Roosters vs Tigers will be played prior to the Roosters vs Tigers NRL men's game, which kicks off at 5:30pm.

Broncos vs Raiders is a stand alone NRLW fixture.

Knights vs Sharks will be played prior to the Knights vs Sharks NRL men's game, which kicks off at 4:05pm.

Round 7

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Sat Sep 2 11:05am Raiders Knights GIO Stadium Sat Sep 2 12:50pm Broncos Sharks QCB Stadium Sat Sep 2 3:10pm Cowboys Dragons QCB Stadium Sun Sep 3 12pm Titans Tigers CBus Super Stadium Sun Sep 3 1:50pm Roosters Eels Industree Group Stadium

All three Saturday games are stand alone NRLW fixtures, with the Broncos' and Cowboys' hosted games serving as a double-header in Townsville.

Titans vs Tigers will be played prior to the Titans vs Bulldogs NRL men's game, which kicks off at 2pm.

Roosters vs Eels is a stand alone NRLW fixture.

Round 8

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Thu Sep 7 7:45pm Sharks Dragons PointsBet Stadium Sat Sep 9 11:30am Tigers Broncos McDonald Jones Stadium Sat Sep 9 1:30pm Knights Roosters McDonald Jones Stadium Sun Sep 10 11:30am Cowboys Raiders CBus Super Stadium Sun Sep 10 1:30pm Titans Eels CBus Super Stadium

All five games are stand alone NRLW fixtures, with Saturday and Sunday fixtures being double-headers.

Round 9

Date Time (AEST) Home Away Venue Thu Sep 14 7:45pm Tigers Knights Campbelltown Stadium Sat Sep 16 1:05pm Roosters Cowboys Jubilee Stadium Sat Sep 16 3:15pm Dragons Broncos Jubilee Stadium Sun Sep 17 1:05pm Eels Sharks GIO Stadium Sun Sep 17 3:15pm Raiders Titans GIO Stadium