The Cowboys will be the first of those sides to commence their season, playing the Titans in the opening match away from home. The Raiders and Sharks will play each other in the Shire in the final game of the round, while the Tigers have a cross-town derby against the Eels to commence their time in the competition.
A number of double-headers have been scheduled throughout the course of the season, while the season will also feature four Thursday night games - two prior to NRL men's matches, and two standalone games in prime time during the NRL men's finals series.
As always, every game of the NRLW season will be available on Fox Sports and Channel 9, with the commitment this year rising to broadcast 45 regular season games prior to the finals kicking off.
NRLW fixtures 2023
Round 1
Date
Time (AEST)
Home
Away
Venue
Sat Jul 22
12:50pm
Titans
Cowboys
CBus Super Stadium
Sat Jul 22
3:10pm
Knights
Dragons
McDonald Jones Stadium
Sat Jul 22
7:45pm
Broncos
Roosters
Sunshine Coast Stadium
Sun Jul 23
12:00pm
Eels
Tigers
CommBank Stadium
Sun Jul 23
1:50pm
Sharks
Raiders
PointsBet Stadium
Titans vs Cowboys will be played prior to the Titans vs Roosters NRL men's game, which kicks off at 3pm.
Knights vs Dragons will be played prior to the Knights vs Storm NRL men's game, which kicks off at 5:30pm.
Sharks vs Raiders will be played prior to the Sharks vs Sea Eagles NRL men's game, which kicks off at 4:05pm.
Broncos vs Roosters and Eels vs Tigers are both stand alone fixtures.
Round 2
Date
Time (AEST)
Home
Away
Venue
Thu Jul 27
5:40pm
Broncos
Titans
The Gabba
Sat Jul 29
12:50pm
Raiders
Roosters
GIO Stadium
Sat Jul 29
3:10pm
Dragons
Eels
WIN Stadium
Sun Jul 30
12pm
Knights
Cowboys
Belmore Sports Ground
Sun Jul 30
1:50pm
Tigers
Sharks
Belmore Sports Ground
Broncos vs Titans will be played prior to the Broncos vs Roosters NRL men's game, which kicks off at 7:50pm.
Raiders vs Roosters will be played prior to the Raiders vs Knights NRL men's game, which kicks-off at 3pm.
Dragons vs Eels will be played prior to the Dragons vs Sea Eagles NRL men's game, which kicks off at 5:30pm.
Knights vs Cowboys and Tigers vs Sharks will be played as an NRLW stand alone double header.
Round 3
Date
Time (AEST)
Home
Away
Venue
Thu Aug 3
5:40pm
Roosters
Dragons
Sydney Cricket Ground
Sat Aug 5
12:50pm
Cowboys
Broncos
QCB Stadium
Sat Aug 5
3:10pm
Sharks
Titans
PointsBet Stadium
Sun Aug 6
12pm
Eels
Knights
GIO Stadium
Sun Aug 6
1:50pm
Raiders
Tigers
GIO Stadium
Roosters vs Dragons will be played prior to the Roosters vs Sea Eagles NRL men's game, which kicks off at 7:50pm.
Cowboys vs Broncos will be played prior to the Cowboys vs Broncos NRL men's game, which kicks off at 3pm. (QCB Stadium is Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville).