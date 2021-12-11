Despite being weeks into the pre-season, the signing frenzy is only getting stronger with November 1 now over a month in the rear-view mirror. Here is all the latest in NRL transfer news and rumours.

Eels confirm double signature amid mass exodus

The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the double signature of Bailey Simonsson and Josh Hodgson as the club completes a raid of the Canberra Raiders.

The signature of Simonsson is immediate and will see him sign on a three-year deal, seeing him move to CommBank Stadium until at least the end of the 2024 season.

It had been heavily reported that Simonsson was keen for a move to Sydney to be closer to family, and it's a move which was set to suit three separate clubs.

Dolphins make second signing as Eels lose another

The Dolphins have locked in their second signing for 2023, adding Parramatta Eels' forward Ray Stone.

A hard-hitting lock, Stone impressed during the second half of the 2021 season with more opportunities in Brad Arthur's side.

Stone was shifted into dummy half during the finals as Parramatta grappled with an injury crisis, losing both Reed Mahoney and his back up Joey Lussick.

Kevin Naiqama locks in club for 2022

Kevin Naiqama will be back in the NRL for 2022, officially linking up with the Sydney Roosters on a new deal.

Naiqama has spent the last three years with St Helens, winning three back to back premierships in the English Super League following his departure from the NRL at the end of the 2018 season.

It had been reported the Wests Tigers were also interested in their former winger's services, however, Trent Robinson and the tri-colours have won the race on a one-year deal for 2022.

Tigers pair reportedly offered to Penrith in player-swap move

The Wests Tigers are understood to have offered either Jake Simpkin or Jacob Liddle to the Panthers in hope of securing hooker Apisai Koroisau 12 months prior to his pending arrival at Concord.

The venture club confirmed the signing of Koroisau for the 2023 season last week, with the New South Wales playmaker set to link up with departing Eels forward Isaiah Papali'i at Concord at the end of next year.

The venture club confirmed the signing of Koroisau for the 2023 season last week, with the New South Wales playmaker set to link up with departing Eels forward Isaiah Papali'i at Concord at the end of next year.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Dean Ritchie, both Simpkin and Liddle have been placed on the trading table for the Panthers to mull over as part of a player-swap deal that would see Korosiau make a move to the Tigers a year early.

Sims scouted for cross-town shift

Parramatta is said to be keen on luring Tariq Sims from Kogarah at the cessation of his 2022 campaign.

While Sims remains a contracted commodity at the Dragons for the 2022 season, Dean Ritchie of The Daily Telegraph is of the belief that the Eels have narrowed their sights on the 31-year-old as a ready-made replacement for the impending losses of Marata Niukore, Isaiah Papali'i and Ray Stone.

Although each of the aforementioned trio will continue to call CommBank Stadium home next season, their collective losses for the 2023 season are set to leave a large void in Brad Arthur's forward pack. FULL STORY: Dragons forward in the sights of Parramatta

Forgotten Tiger finds NRL lifeline

A former one-time Tongan representative is set to have a final chance at cracking the NRL.

Delouise Hoeter, who made his debut for the Wests Tigers in 2015 and played seven games, has since been forced to make his way in the Queensland Cup, well away from the limelight of the NRL.