Melbourne forward Chris Lewis is set to be of interest to the NRL in the wake of the Storm's off-season scandal.

The league are understood to have begun an investigation into footage that emerged on social media earlier this week showing star Storm duo Cameron Munster and Brandon Smith in possession of a white substance.

According to News Corp, Lewis is another player the NRL are looking to interview in regards to the footage.

Melbourne released a statement in relation to the videos of Smith, Munster and others on Tuesday.

"The Storm have since released a statement on the matter," the statement reads.

"Melbourne Storm is aware of a video provided to the NRL Integrity Unit yesterday.

"The Club and players involved are cooperating with the NRL Integrity Unit investigation.

"As the matter is currently under investigation, the club is not in a position to comment further until this process has been completed."

Lewis has played 25 games for Melbourne since making his debut last season.