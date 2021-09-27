A second video featuring Melbourne Storm players partying in an apartment has emerged, with more white substances captured in possession of star playmaker Cameron Munster.

The NRL is set to investigate Munster and hooker Brandin Smith following footage that was made public showing a white substance on a table between several other players.

The videos come in the wake of the Storm's preliminary final defeat to Penrith on Saturday, with the league's integrity unit set to look into the matter.

The footage shows a number of known Storm players surrounding a table, with Munster and Smith in particular set to come under questioning from the NRL.

"The Storm have since released a statement on the matter," the statement reads.

"Melbourne Storm is aware of a video provided to the NRL Integrity Unit yesterday.

"The Club and players involved are cooperating with the NRL Integrity Unit investigation."

As the matter is currently under investigation, the club is not in a position to comment further until this process has been completed.

The incident is the latest off-season scandal to rock the NRL. The video emerged just hours prior to the league's Dally M Awards, which featured a number of key Storm players in the running for honours at the league's night of nights.

Speaking on Monday night, Storm coach Craig Bellamy expressed his disappointment.

“Obviously I know of the incident,” he said, per Fox League.

“I haven’t spoken to those guys yet in detail.

“It hurts everybody.”