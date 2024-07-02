The NRL have confirmed all fines and suspensions from Round 17, with Dolphin Kurt Donoghoe the only player facing any time on the sidelines.

Here is the full judiciary wrap from Round 17, with all charged players taking early guilty pleas.

Canterbury Bulldogs
Viliame Kikau: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000
Toby Sexton: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1000

Cronulla Sharks
Oregon Kaufusi: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1000

New Zealand Warriors
No charges

Brisbane Broncos
Kotoni Staggs: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Newcastle Knights
No charges

Parramatta Eels
No charges

Melbourne Storm
No charges

Canberra Raiders
Elliott Whitehead: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000
Albert Hopoate: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000

St George Illawarra Dragons
No charges

The Dolphins
Kurt Donoghoe: Grade 2 careless high tackle, three-match suspension

Penrith Panthers
No charges

North Queensland Cowboys
Jaxson Purdue: Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), $1000

Sydney Roosters
Nat Butcher: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Wests Tigers
Adam Doueihi: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $750 (three-year incident-free discount)
John Bateman: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000