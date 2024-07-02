The NRL have confirmed all fines and suspensions from Round 17, with Dolphin Kurt Donoghoe the only player facing any time on the sidelines.

Here is the full judiciary wrap from Round 17, with all charged players taking early guilty pleas.

Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1000

Cronulla Sharks

Oregon Kaufusi: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1000

Go Media Stadium NZW 32 FT 16 BRI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

No charges

Brisbane Broncos

Kotoni Staggs: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

No charges

Parramatta Eels

No charges

No charges

Canberra Raiders

Elliott Whitehead: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Albert Hopoate: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000

No charges

The Dolphins

Kurt Donoghoe: Grade 2 careless high tackle, three-match suspension

No charges

North Queensland Cowboys

Jaxson Purdue: Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), $1000

Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000

Wests Tigers

Adam Doueihi: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $750 (three-year incident-free discount)

John Bateman: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000