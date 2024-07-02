The NRL have confirmed all fines and suspensions from Round 17, with Dolphin Kurt Donoghoe the only player facing any time on the sidelines.
Here is the full judiciary wrap from Round 17, with all charged players taking early guilty pleas.
Canterbury Bulldogs
Viliame Kikau: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000
Toby Sexton: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1000
Cronulla Sharks
Oregon Kaufusi: Grade 1 crusher tackle, $1000
New Zealand Warriors
No charges
Brisbane Broncos
Kotoni Staggs: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000
Newcastle Knights
No charges
Parramatta Eels
No charges
Melbourne Storm
No charges
Canberra Raiders
Elliott Whitehead: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000
Albert Hopoate: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000
St George Illawarra Dragons
No charges
The Dolphins
Kurt Donoghoe: Grade 2 careless high tackle, three-match suspension
Penrith Panthers
No charges
North Queensland Cowboys
Jaxson Purdue: Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), $1000
Sydney Roosters
Nat Butcher: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000
Wests Tigers
Adam Doueihi: Grade 1 dangerous contact, $750 (three-year incident-free discount)
John Bateman: Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000