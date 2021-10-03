Off-contract Canterbury Bulldogs' forward Ofahiki Ogden is reportedly the latest NRL player allegedly being investigated for a drug offence.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, reports have emerged suggesting Ogden was charged by police with drugs possession last night.

According to News Corp, Ogden was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

It's understood the Bulldogs have been informed by Ogden's manager, with the club then informing the NRL integrity unit, who are now aware of the issue.

No official statement has been made by the NRL or the Bulldogs at this stage, however, club CEO Aaron Warburton confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald that the Bulldogs were aware of the alleged incident.

“The club was made aware of an incident involving Ofahiki Ogden overnight,” Warburton told the publication.

“We have reported everything to the NRL integrity unit. We can’t comment further until we hear back from them.

“Ofahiki doesn’t hold a contract past October 31.”

As Warburton alluded to, Ogden is off-contract at the end of this season and unlikely to secure a new one.

It was first revealed yesterday that Ogden wouldn't be renewed by the Bulldogs, who are in the process of confirming their roster for 2022.

Ogden's manager Luke Lombardi told News Corp that the forward was "ashamed and embarrassed."

“After speaking to him, it is clear he is absolutely ashamed and embarrassed with what has occurred,” Lombardi said.

“Anybody who knows him, knows that he embodies what it is to be an athlete and this truly is against his character.”

The incident caps a horror seven days for the NRL in the build up to the grand final. Reece Walsh was hit with a similar charge last Sunday after being found in possession of cocaine, while three Melbourne players are also under investigation for a mid-week incident in which footage emerged of the trio in a room with a white powder.