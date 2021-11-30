Brandon Smith's expletive-ridden podcast interview with YKTR sports has already angered the Melbourne Storm, and now it's being reported the NRL are far from impressed.

It's the interview which has led NRL stories for the last 48 hours, with Smith admitting he "wanted to win a premiership" with the Sydney Roosters, despite having a year to go on his contract in Melbourne.

Those comments angered the Storm, while the rumour mill also kicked into overdrive as Smith revealed that the Panthers, Eels and Tigers have all made a late play for his services from 2023 onwards.

It was reported yesterday that the Storm may elect to release Smith from the final year of his deal, with the club having already quietly put up with his tour of clubs on the east coast, as well as an off-field incident at the end of the season which will see Cameron Munster, Chris Lewis and Smith miss Round 1 in 2022.

While his release may be saved because of the ongoing issues regarding Tui Kamikamica with a police charge, as well as Nelson Asofa-Solomona's vaccination stance, The Daily Telegraph are reporting he may not be so lucky to avoid the ire of the NRL.

The report suggests Smith used the f-word 61 times during the interview, and the c-word another three times, meaning 64 expletives were dropped in 56 minutes.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo confirmed to the publication that the NRL would investigate.

“I’ve asked the Integrity Unit to review the podcast and provide me with a report,” Abdo said.

It's understood the NRL have taken a dim view of the interview, believing it brings the game into disrepute, and it's reported Smith could be fined between $5000 and $10,000 for the podcast.

Smith opened up on not only his own contract negotiations, but other culture issues at the Storm including a "drinking culture" and issues with gambling, before adding how tight-knit the Storm playing group was.