The NRL have confirmed that the Penrith Panthers will host their preliminary final against the Melbourne Storm at Homebush.

The former Olympic venue, which will also host the grand final the following week, has been picked as the host for the preliminary final after also serving as the host venue for the defending premier's preliminary final last season against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Panthers, who booked their spot in the preliminary finals by beating the New Zealand Warriors in last weekend's qualifying final, will clash with the Melbourne Storm in the Friday evening game, with kick-off set for 7:50pm (AEST).

While Melbourne lost their qualifying final to the Brisbane Broncos last weekend, they managed a win over the Sydney Roosters in a thrilling semi-final at home on Friday.

The other preliminary final, to be played on Saturday evening, had already been locked in.

It will also kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST), with the Brisbane Broncos earning the right to host the game at Suncorp Stadium after knocking over the Storm in the aforementioned qualifying final.

They will take on the New Zealand Warriors after they were able to get over the top of the Newcastle Knights at home in front of a sell out crowd in the semi-finals on Saturday afternoon.

Preliminary final schedule

Preliminary final 1: Penrith Panthers vs Melbourne Storm at Accor Stadium, Homebush, Friday, September 22, 7:50pm (AEST)

Preliminary final 2: Brisbane Broncos vs New Zealand Warriors at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Saturday, September 23, 7:50pm (AEST)