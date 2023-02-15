An NRL player has been charged with rape after an alleged off-field incident in Brisbane.

Queensland court laws prohibit the identification of people charged with sexual assault or rape offences until committed to trial, so the man, aged in his 20s, remains unnamed.

According to the ABC, the alleged incident occurred on December 10 at a venue in Fortitude Valley, and he was charged in January.

The matter was mentioned in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the first time, although the player did not attend court, with his lawyer appearing.

The player is understood to be on bail, and the matter will next appear in court on March 6.

The report also states that the player is under NRL integrity unit investigation, and is stood down from club activities at the current time.