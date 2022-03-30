Young referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski has survived the NRL's axe for Round 4, despite failing to send a possible Luciano Leilua try to the bunker during last week's Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors clash.

The Tigers went on to lose the match by two points, further angering supporters.

Leilua, who was ruled by referee Przeklasa-Adamski to have knocked the ball on in attempting to ground it just inside the dead-ball line, believed he had a legitimate case to have scored.

The try could have reversed the result and, ultimately, the Tiger's 0-3 start to the season, which now has them glued to the bottom of the table as the only side without a victory.

WATCH: Was Luciano Leilua robbed of a try?

The bunker reportedly revealed the try wouldn't have stood anyway, with slow-motion replays revealing a knock on - however, commentators and fans alike have yet to be convinced in the majority.

The NRL referees group are generally advised to be on the safe side, reviewing far more than they don't to the bunker. Graham Annesley admitted during his footy briefing on Monday afternoon that the call should have gone to the bunker.

Referees have previously been demoted for not reviewing decisions, however, and the appointments for Round 4 have raised eyebrows - with Przeklasa-Adamski appointed to the Manly Sea Eagles and Canberra Raiders clash in Mudgee on Saturday afternoon.

It's understood the NRL believe he will learn from the error in making the call to leave him in the middle of the park for Round 4.

Przeklasa-Adamski began his time in the NRL as a touch judge but has now refereed 53 NRL games from the middle of the park, having made his debut in Round 21 of the 2017 season in a match between the Newcastle Knights and St George Illawarra Dragons.