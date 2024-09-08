A huge final day of the NRL season sees the Manly Sea Eagles clash with the Cronulla Sharks, and the Newcastle Knights take on the Dolphins.

In the first game, the Sea Eagles will be out to grab a win and lock themselves into a home elimination final against the Canterbury Bulldogs next weekend.

A loss will ensure they have to travel to Homebush to play the Bulldogs.

Cronulla, on the other hand, are locked into fourth spot and will travel to Melbourne next weekend unless they can put a 73-point win on the board which would see them move into third spot.

In the later game, it's a straight shootout for eighth spot. The winner of the Newcastle Knights and Dolphins will travel to Townsville next weekend to clash with the North Queensland Cowboys.

If it's a draw, the Canberra Raiders will take that spot after beating the St George Illawarra Dragons on Saturday.

Follow below for all the action as it happens on the final day of the season.

24' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 10

TRY! Ronaldo Mulitalo (Sharks)

Quality end to end rugby league here. Cronulla march down the field on the back of the penalty, and they head left. Trindall gets outside the defence as Cherry-Evans rushes out of the line. He throws it to ground does Trindall, but Mulitalo manages to pick up the rolling ball and dive over in the corner.

Hynes slots the first conversion of the afternoon and the Sharks are back in the lead.

21' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 4

Manly almost over again there, but Katoa does a good job under a high ball from Cherry-Evans, then the Sea Eagles give away a penalty to let the Sharks out of their own end.

19' - Sea Eagles 8 - Sharks 4

TRY! Clayton Faulalo (Sea Eagles)

And Manly make the Sharks pay again. They continue to play fast rugby league. Roll up the middle, then Cherry-Evans kicks to the wing. Mulitalo looked there, but Faulalo gets in front of Mulitalo, leaps for it, grabs it and crashes over through Kennedy in cover defence.

Garrick no good on the conversion again, but Manly have the lead as they push for a home final.

16' - Sea Eagles 4 - Sharks 4

Entertaining footy here. Both sides throwing caution to the wind. Cronulla give away a penalty with a break down the right-hand side though for an obstruction, then add ten metres to it as Nicho Hynes gets pinged for backchat.

Hard to get a read on this one. Pretty even start, but Manly onto the attack now.

13' - Sea Eagles 4 - Sharks 4

TRY! Tommy Talau (Sea Eagles)

And Manly make Cronulla pay. Fantastic work from Koula. Got the ball off Brooks, beat Ramien rushing out of the line with some wonderful footwork, and he hands it off to Talau who dives over out wide.

Garrick hooks his kick from out wide so we are all squared up.

10' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 4

Things settle into an arm wrestle, then Katoa passes the ball off the ground and gives away a penalty. Manly to go on the attack right here.

7' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 4

TRY! Sione Katoa (Cronulla Sharks)

Katoa almost found a way to not score that! Length of the field stuff from the Sharks in this seven-tackle set. They go left, then flip it right. Hynes and Kennedy involved in the lead up before Katoa tip toes the sideline and puts the first point on the board.

Hynes no good on the conversion from the sideline.

5' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 0

Is it a try? Manly set this up nicely to the left, Luke Brooks puts a grubber through that seemed like it was going long, but Lehi Hopoate manages to track it down and plant the ball in the in goal. Looked very dodgy, the grounding, but called a try. Bunker will need to take a look.

And yes, a knock on it is. Seven-tackle set ahead for Cronulla.

3' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 0

And it's an ordinary start to this one. Blayke Brailey puts the ball down on Tackle 2 for the Sharks. Manly invited back onto the attack.

2' - Sea Eagles 0 - Sharks 0

A tough start for the Sea Eagles. A strong first defensive set, and they were looking to come onto the attack on the back of it, but Taniela Paseka puts the ball down. Cronulla with a scrum from 15 metres short of halfway.

2pm

Teams on their way out. Manly making Cronulla wait out in the middle for a long, long time... Anyway, we will be underway in a minute. Don't forget you can check out detailed stats in the match centres above.

1:50pm

Ten minutes from kick-off at Manly. An overcast day with patches of sun in Sydney, the temperature hovering around 20 degrees and no chance of rain to ruin the afternoon. The weather in Newcastle for later does have a chance of some showers.

1pm

Final teams are in for the Sea Eagles and Sharks. The Sharks have rested Oregon Kaufusi, with Siosifa Talakai on the bench and Royce Hunt starting. No changes for Manly.

12:45pm

Hello, good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the NRL season here on Zero Tackle. It's a packed house at Brookvale as the Sea Eagles fight for a home elimination final against the Sharks this afternoon. The sold out sign was up last week for the blockbuster clash, and after Canterbury slipped up last night, it ensures that's who Manly will play next weekend. The only question... Where?

Later, the Knights and Dolphins square off in a straight shootout for eighth spot, while Raiders' fans will watch praying for a draw.