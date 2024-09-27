Less than 24 hours after Kevin Walters departed as head coach, the Brisbane Broncos and the NRL integrity are reportedly investigating an off-field incident involving the club's two biggest stars.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, a complaint has been lodged against the alleged behaviour of fullback Reece Walsh and five-eighth Ezra Mam following a late-night incident in Bali.

As reported by the publication, a fan tried to take a picture with Walsh before Mam intervened. However, it is being reported that the fan's phone was damaged after the five-eighth took it from him.

“The damaged phone was simply an accident within a heavily populated nightclub in Bali,” the pair's manager Nash Dawson told the Herald.

“A person's phone was dropped and damaged, to which that person has asked for the player to pay for the damages and the player has already paid it.”

The duo is partying overseas after missing out on the 2024 NRL Finals, having made the Grand Final less than 12 months ago against the Penrith Panthers.

It is understood that they spent the day drinking with a group of Australian and one of the members was continually filming and photographing Walsh throughout the entire day.

At this stage, the Broncos are understood to be aware of the incident, while the NRL integrity unit confirmed that they are currently investigating it.

Earlier today, Kevin Walters spoke to the media about leaving Red Hill and reflected on his proudest moments of coaching the club.

RELATED >> FIVE potential replacements for Kevin Walters

“So my time here has been very joyful I've got to say. A lot of my time here has been good times. Also, like everyone has their dry moments and their moments where you learn and you get better," Walters said.

“That's certainly been the case for me in the last four years. I am really proud of the fact that when I arrived here, as Dave said, the club wasn't in great shape. I feel that myself along with a lot of other good staff and people here have shaped the club into today.

“And this year, obviously a tough year for everyone, including fans and sponsors and members. So with the club, it's a great club and I'm sure that they'll be back challenging again before too long.

“So I want to thank all the staff and that I've worked with over the last four years. People on level one, which is where the football staff are and also people upstairs on level two. They're really good to work with.

“But as I say, unfortunately my time here now has finished from the head coaching point of view. Also I want to thank my family. They've been really terrific to me.

“And I just want to thank them and thank everyone else who's been a part of the journey here. Not so much the last four years, but all my time here at the Broncos. There have been people that have helped me become the person that I am. So, thank you.”