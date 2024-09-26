Huge news dropped overnight as the Brisbane Broncos announced the removal of Kevin Walters as head coach.
An end-of-season review ruled that missing the Finals just wasn't good enough and the Broncos legend paid with his job.
Less than 12 months after Walters and his Broncos fell a Nathan Cleary 20-minute masterclass short of a title, they have parted ways.
I feel Brisbane wouldn't have made this decision unless they had at least a name or two in mind to replace the now-departed Walters.
Below are five names I believe will be in those discussions and therefore likely replacements as Brisbane Broncos head coach:
The Broncos job is massive. This Broncos side is worthy of a genuine title tilt.
Broncos brass may feel that they need an experienced coach.
Luckily for them, Brad Arthur became available after being sacked by the Eels earlier in this season.
Arthur took his side to the Grand Final in his 258-game stint at the helm of the Eels. He rebuilt the side on various occasions.
Although he's currently coaching the Leeds Rhinos in England, I would be shocked if the lure of the Broncos job wasn't enough to bring him back home.
Although Arthur was sacked earlier this year, it wasn't the typical standing down. Arthur has just run out of ideas at the Eels. Both needed to go their separate ways.
The Broncos have a side chock full of Origin talent. They should have entered the 2024 season as the NRL Premiers.
Brad Arthur could very well take them a step further than he could take the Eels.