Huge news dropped overnight as the Brisbane Broncos announced the removal of Kevin Walters as head coach.

An end-of-season review ruled that missing the Finals just wasn't good enough and the Broncos legend paid with his job.

Less than 12 months after Walters and his Broncos fell a Nathan Cleary 20-minute masterclass short of a title, they have parted ways.

I feel Brisbane wouldn't have made this decision unless they had at least a name or two in mind to replace the now-departed Walters.

Below are five names I believe will be in those discussions and therefore likely replacements as Brisbane Broncos head coach: