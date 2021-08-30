The NRL integrity unit are reportedly investigating an incident between Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and a Channel 9 cameraman from Friday night's fiery clash between the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

As first reported on Sunday evening, Waerea-Hargreaves reportedly approached Latrell Mitchell in the tunnel and words were exchanged between the pair.

The Roosters 54-12 loss in the match was soured further a high tackle from Latrell Mitchell on Joseph Manu. The Roosters' centre is out for potentially the remainder of the season with a depressed fracture of the cheek, while Latrell Mitchell's season is over after accepting a six-week ban for a Grade 2 reckless high tackle.

It's understood, according to The Daily Telegraph, the incident the NRL integrity unit are investigating is that of Waerea-Hargreaves approaching a cameraman and swiping at his shoulder camera as he attempted to film Manu leaving the field after the tackle.

Channel 9 have reportedly lodged a complaint with the NRL, and the incident has also been included in the ground manager's report, according to the reports.

An NRL spokesman told the publication that they were aware of the incident.

“The NRL is aware of the alleged incident and the integrity unit is investigating,” an NRL spokesman said.

It's understood the incident between Mitchell and Waerea-Hargreaves, and the incident between the Roosters' enforcer and the cameraman were not related, with the Mitchell incident happening following fulltime as the Rabbitohs' star back left the field.

Waerea-Hargreaves didn't play in the game after being withdrawn due to a slight knee concern. He is expected back next week, provided no punishments are handed down by the NRL integrity unit.

The Roosters play their final match of the regular season on Thursday evening against the Canberra Raiders.