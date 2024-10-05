NRL's biggest spectacle is less than 36 hours away as the competition's two best teams will go head-to-head at Accor Stadium on Sunday evening.

Ahead of the clash between the Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers, Zero Tackle takes a trip down memory lane. Earlier this week, we asked our team three simple questions ahead of the big dance on Sunday evening.

What was the best grand final? What is the best moment to happen in a Grand Final? What is your earliest memory of watching a Grand Final?

Dan Nichols

Best grand final: 2015 (North Queensland Cowboys defeat Brisbane Broncos)

Best moment in a grand final: Cronulla Sharks winning their first title in 49 years in the 2016 NRL Grand Final

Leading 8-0 at half-time, the Cronulla Sharks were able to hold off a late comeback from the Melbourne Storm - their sixth Grand Final appearance in ten years - to earn their first NRL title in their 49-year history, winning by two points.

The match went down to the wire, but the Sharks experienced players stood up when it most mattered, such as Clive Churchill Medallist Luke Lewis, Paul Gallen, Michael Ennis, James Maloney, Ben Barba, Chris Heighington and Andrew Fifita.

First grand final memory: Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers in 1991

Ethan Lee Chalk

Best grand final: 2015 (North Queensland Cowboys def Brisbane Broncos)

Best moment in a grand final: Benji Marshall's flick pass to winger Pat Richards in the 2005 NRL Grand Final

In what is regarded as one of the all-time best moments of a Grand Final match, Benji Marshall's flick pass will go down in history as the Wests Tigers claimed their maiden NRL Premiership in the 2005 NRL Grand Final.

A burst of rapid acceleration propelled the Kiwi five-eighth through the defence, shredding first Thurston and then Matt Sing before producing a play for the ages with an extraordinarily audacious, right-handed, blind flick pass to Pat Richards.

First grand final memory: The 2002 NRL Grand Final match between the New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters

Scott Pryde

Best grand final: 2015 (North Queensland Cowboys def Brisbane Broncos)

Best moment in a grand final: Dean Young's try in the 2010 NRL Grand Final to secure the premiership for the St George Illawarra Dragons. If you want the non-biased version, it's Johnathan Thurston's field goal in 2015.

First grand final memory: Scott Sattler's tackle against Todd Byrne in the 2003 NRL Grand Final

Regarded as the 'Tackle of the Century', Scott Sattler - the son of Souths legend John Sattler - was able to run down Sydney Roosters winger Todd Byrne and tackle him over the sideline as it looked like he was destined to score.

The tackle helped inspire the Panthers team and keep them in the match as the score remained locked at 6-all. It also went down in history and is a moment that will never be forgotten.

Sofia Bamonte

Best grand final: 2015 (North Queensland Cowboys def Brisbane Broncos)

Best moment in a grand final: Stephen Crichton's intercept against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2021 NRL Grand Final

Aiming to claim their first premiership since 2003, the Penrith Panthers took on the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the 2021 NRL Grand and produced a classic match in the process.

Tied at 8-all, Penrith centre Stephen Crichton was able to intercept a Cody Walker pass and cross the try-line, breaking the deadlock between the two sides and helping them win their first of three NRL premierships in the past three seasons.

First grand final memory: Jonathan Thurston's field-goal in extra-time to win the North Queensland Cowboys maiden premiership

Alexander Stuart

Best grand final: 2015 (North Queensland Cowboys def Brisbane Broncos)

Best moment in a grand final: Nathan Cleary scoring the match-winner in the 2023 NRL Grand Final against the Brisbane Broncos

Behind for the majority of the match in last year's grand final, the Penrith Panthers were able to come back from the ashes to claim a record-breaking third consecutive NRL premiership.

Nathan Cleary produced the best 20 minutes of football that many have seen, finishing with a stellar solo try on his way to winning the match and claiming the Clive Churchill Medal for the second time in his career.

First grand final memory: Royce Simmons try against the Canberra Raiders in the 1991 NRL Grand Final