Four weeks and nine games remain in the 2023 NRL season, with the finals to determine whether anyone can stop the Penrith Panthers from making it three premierships in a row.
For the Panthers to get there first, they will have to go through at least two games, the first of those being against the New Zealand Warriors this weekend.
The Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm were the other teams who finished in the top four, while the Sydney Roosters (five straight wins) and the Newcastle Knights (nine straight wins) carry exceptional form into the finals and are having some question whether a team from outside the top four might finally be able to break through and win the competition.
The Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders are the other two teams who have made the finals.
We asked our team here at Zero Tackle a number of questions ahead of the finals, and this is where they see it heading.
Nick Bishop
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Melbourne Storm
Clive Churchill Medal: Isaah Yeo
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - New Zealand Warriors
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights
Definitely will happen: Roosters and Raiders exit in Week 1.
Definitely won't happen: Another blowout grand final.
Jack Blyth
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Brisbane Broncos
Clive Churchill Medal: Isaah Yeo
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - New Zealand Warriors
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights
Definitely will happen: Panthers progress to another grand final
Definitely won't happen: Canberra win in Week 1.
Ed Carmine
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: New Zealand Warriors
Clive Churchill Medal: Isaah Yeo
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: No
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Sydney Roosters
Definitely will happen: Cleary's charges elevate themselves into the rarest of air
Definitely won't happen: Knights charge to fairytale
Matt Clements
Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Runners-up: New Zealand Warriors
Clive Churchill Medal: Reece Walsh
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: No
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Sydney Roosters
Definitely will happen: Raiders to show the world they never should have made the finals.
Definitely won't happen: Fans agreeing that it's been the best refereed finals ever with zero controversy.
Mitch Keating
Premiers: Brisbane Broncos
Runners-up: Melbourne Storm
Clive Churchill Medal: Adam Reynolds
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: No
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights
Definitely will happen: Ryan Papenhuyzen steals the show in September.
Definitely won't happen: Panthers make it a three-peat.
Ethan Lee Chalk
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Melbourne Storm
Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: No
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights
Definitely will happen: Dominic Young scores another spectacular try.
Definitely won't happen: Warriors lose a game in New Zealand.
Daniel Nichols
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Melbourne Storm
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - New Zealand Warriors
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights
Definitely will happen: Sell outs in every game, bar a single preliminary final
Definitely won't happen: Canberra win in Week 1.
Scott Pryde
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Melbourne Storm
Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - Brisbane Broncos
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Roosters
Definitely will happen: Panthers cruise into another grand final.
Definitely won't happen: Raiders being competitive in Week 1 of the finals.
Alex Stuart
Premiers: Penrith Panthers
Runners-up: Brisbane Broncos
Clive Churchill Medal: Stephen Crichton
Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - New Zealand Warriors
Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights
Definitely will happen: Raiders knocked out immediately.
Definitely won't happen: A team from fifth to eighth winning the competition.
Something wrong here – Dan hasn’t tipped the Sharks, with Nicho winning the Clive Churchill and retiring Wade Graham to definitely score the winning try.