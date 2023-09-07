Four weeks and nine games remain in the 2023 NRL season, with the finals to determine whether anyone can stop the Penrith Panthers from making it three premierships in a row.

For the Panthers to get there first, they will have to go through at least two games, the first of those being against the New Zealand Warriors this weekend.

The Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm were the other teams who finished in the top four, while the Sydney Roosters (five straight wins) and the Newcastle Knights (nine straight wins) carry exceptional form into the finals and are having some question whether a team from outside the top four might finally be able to break through and win the competition.

The Cronulla Sharks and Canberra Raiders are the other two teams who have made the finals.

We asked our team here at Zero Tackle a number of questions ahead of the finals, and this is where they see it heading.

Nick Bishop

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Melbourne Storm

Clive Churchill Medal: Isaah Yeo

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - New Zealand Warriors

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights

Definitely will happen: Roosters and Raiders exit in Week 1.

Definitely won't happen: Another blowout grand final.

Jack Blyth

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Brisbane Broncos

Clive Churchill Medal: Isaah Yeo

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - New Zealand Warriors

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights

Definitely will happen: Panthers progress to another grand final

Definitely won't happen: Canberra win in Week 1.

Ed Carmine

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: New Zealand Warriors

Clive Churchill Medal: Isaah Yeo

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: No

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Sydney Roosters

Definitely will happen: Cleary's charges elevate themselves into the rarest of air

Definitely won't happen: Knights charge to fairytale

Matt Clements

Premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Runners-up: New Zealand Warriors

Clive Churchill Medal: Reece Walsh

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: No

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Sydney Roosters

Definitely will happen: Raiders to show the world they never should have made the finals.

Definitely won't happen: Fans agreeing that it's been the best refereed finals ever with zero controversy.

Mitch Keating

Premiers: Brisbane Broncos

Runners-up: Melbourne Storm

Clive Churchill Medal: Adam Reynolds

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: No

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights

Definitely will happen: Ryan Papenhuyzen steals the show in September.

Definitely won't happen: Panthers make it a three-peat.

Ethan Lee Chalk

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Melbourne Storm

Clive Churchill Medal: Jarome Luai

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: No

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights

Definitely will happen: Dominic Young scores another spectacular try.

Definitely won't happen: Warriors lose a game in New Zealand.

Daniel Nichols

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Melbourne Storm

Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - New Zealand Warriors

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights

Definitely will happen: Sell outs in every game, bar a single preliminary final

Definitely won't happen: Canberra win in Week 1.

Scott Pryde

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Melbourne Storm

Clive Churchill Medal: Nathan Cleary

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - Brisbane Broncos

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Roosters

Definitely will happen: Panthers cruise into another grand final.

Definitely won't happen: Raiders being competitive in Week 1 of the finals.

Alex Stuart

Premiers: Penrith Panthers

Runners-up: Brisbane Broncos

Clive Churchill Medal: Stephen Crichton

Will any of the top four go out in straight sets?: Yes - New Zealand Warriors

Most likely premiers from 5th to 8th: Newcastle Knights

Definitely will happen: Raiders knocked out immediately.

Definitely won't happen: A team from fifth to eighth winning the competition.