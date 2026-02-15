The NRL has dropped a State of Origin bombshell, modernising the eligibility rules around international players.

It will now see any player who fits inside the current eligibility rules be able to represent their state regardless of the international side they play in.

The NRL revealed in a press release this morning outlining the changes, which will see plenty of New Zealand Kiwis and England Rugby League players contributing to Origin this year.

These rules remain unchanged:

The player was born in New South Wales or Queensland; or

The player resided in New South Wales or Queensland prior to their 13th birthday; or

The player's father played State of Origin.

It has been a call from fans for quite some time for the change to happen, which will now see the best of the best talent on display.

In a scary prospect, it now means players such as Addin Fonua-Blake, Victor Radley, and Jason Taumalolo are all in line to be picked for Origin this year.

The restrictions placed on Tier 1 nations have now ceased, with ARLC Chairman Peter V'Landys stating in the press release this morning that the game needed to evolve.

“Rugby League has changed, the international game has grown, and our rules need to reflect that,” Mr V'landys said.

“If a player is eligible to play State of Origin, it makes no sense to exclude them simply because they've represented New Zealand or England at Test level.

“State of Origin is about where you're from and what State you're eligible for — not which country you represent internationally. If you're eligible, you should be able to play for your State.

“Over 45 years, State of Origin has developed into something special, and we want the best players playing if they're eligible.

“The Commission has a responsibility to grow both the international game and State of Origin, and this change strengthens both.”

Being the pinnacle of Rugby League, Origin had to adapt to keep the best players in the arena, and now players can represent both their international heritage and their Australian heritage domestically.