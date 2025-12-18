The NRL have confirmed four player agents will be fined and suspended after long-ranging investigations.

Hit with breach notices mid way through the 2025 season, all of Mario Tartak, Matt Desira, Nash Dawson and Chris Orr have now been handed official sanctions.

All four agents will be suspended with periods ranging from six months to a year, and all four have been fined with penalties ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.

Mario Tartak has been hit with the most serious of the sanctions.

"Mario Tartak has been suspended for 12 months and fined $25,000," the NRL wrote in their statement on Thursday.

"It was alleged that Mr Tartak communicated with an underage player without a parent and/or legal guardian being present. It was also alleged that Mr Tartak entered into a commercial arrangement with two NRL Clubs, in breach of the NRL Accredited Agent Scheme Rules.

"The proposed penalty took into consideration previous breach proceedings which imposed conditions that further breaches could result in suspension of accreditation."

Nash Dawson and Chris Orr were accused of being involved in a confrontation following the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championship in 2024.

Both have been sanctioned, although with differing penalties, with both accused of not co-operating with the NRL Integrity Unit.

"Nash Dawson has been suspended for 9 months and fined $15,000.

"It was alleged Mr Dawson breached the NRL Accredited Agent Scheme Rules and the Accredited Agents' Code of Conduct following a physical altercation with agent Chris Orr following the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships in 2024.

"It was also alleged Mr Dawson failed to co-operate with the NRL Integrity Unit.

"Chris Orr has been suspended for 6 months and fined $10,000.

"It was alleged Mr Orr breached the NRL Accredited Agent Scheme Rules and the Accredited Agents' Code of Conduct following a physical altercation with agent Nash Dawson following the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships in 2024.

"It was also alleged Mr Orr failed to co-operate with the NRL Integrity Unit."

Matthew Desira, meanwhile, was sanctioned by the NRL on allegations he failed to report police charges and court proceedings.

"Matthew Desira has been suspended for 6 months and fined $10,000,"

"The determination relates to non-reporting and dishonesty following police charges and court proceedings which were brought against Mr Desira."

All four agents had five business days to respond when the allegations and breach notices were first made by the NRL, and the final determination of the penalties sees the matter closed.

It's understood the four agents pled with the NRL for leniency, but none was provided, and they will face further punishment if they continue to act as managers over the period of their suspensions per the NRL's standard operating manual and rule book.