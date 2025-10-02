The NRL have finally confirmed who will be taking centre stage this weekend amid growing concerns regarding Teddy Swims' health.

The American country singer had caused widespread doubt in the rugby league community after cancelling two shows in Hawaii since his doctor failed to clear him to sing, with the NRL allegedly making other arrangements if Swims pulled out.

However, with only three sleeps till Grand Final day, the NRL have officially made their call.

Glenn Jackson, General Manager Media and Communications for the NRL, was asked by nine.com.au whether he would still be performing.

"Absolutely," Jackson told the website.

"We've been saying for days he's coming."

With Swims scheduled to perform for both the NRL Grand Final and the NRLW Grand Final, only a few hours earlier, many fans have their doubts about whether Swims' Grammy-nominated voice holds up for two performances in one day.

The 33-year-old will be doing everything in his power, though, to make it an unforgettable night, citing his love for Australia.

"I am so excited to be performing at the 2025 NRL Grand Final! Australia has always been a second home to me," Swims said in an official statement.

"Every time I am there, I am overwhelmed by how welcoming the people are, I fall more in love with the culture, and just everything about it. So, to be welcomed to perform one of the biggest nights in Australia is a huge honour."