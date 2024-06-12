The NRL have confirmed their referee and match official appointments for Round 15.
The big games this weekend - the Sharks and Dolphins, Rabbitohs and Broncos, and Eels against the Roosters will be controlled by Todd Smith, Adam Gee and Chris Butler respectively.
The Warriors and Storm meanwhile will be handled by Gerard Sutton, while Origin referee Ashley Klein will handle the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon before backing up in the bunker to handle the Knights and Panthers game.
Here are all the appointments for Round 15.
2024-06-13T09:50:00Z
PointsBet Stadium
CRO
2024-06-13T09:50:00Z
DOL
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Drew Oultram
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
2024-06-14T08:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2024-06-14T08:00:00Z
NQL
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch judges: David Munro and Liam Kennedy
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby touch judge: Gage Miles
2024-06-14T10:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2024-06-14T10:00:00Z
BRI
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
2024-06-15T05:00:00Z
Leichhardt Oval
WST
2024-06-15T05:00:00Z
GLD
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Clayton Wills
Bunker official: Todd Smith
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
2024-06-15T07:30:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2024-06-15T07:30:00Z
MEL
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Paki Parkinson
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Phil Henderson
Standby touch judge: Joseph Green
2024-06-15T09:35:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
2024-06-15T09:35:00Z
SYD
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Damian Brady
Bunker official: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Drew Oultram
Standby touch judge: Karra-Lee Nolan
2024-06-16T04:00:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2024-06-16T04:00:00Z
STI
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: David Munro and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Chris utler
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Ben Teague
2024-06-16T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2024-06-16T06:05:00Z
PEN
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Michael Wise
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Martin Jones