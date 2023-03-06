No matter how much the independent doctor frustrates NRL coaches, it's here to stay according to NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo.

Concussions and head knocks played a central part in the opening round of the 2023 NRL season, but not to the controversial extent coaches and officials would've been hoping for.

While clubs have the discretion to test players on-field over potential concussion concerns, the NRL's independent doctor has the ability to intervene and remove a player from the field for a HIA test.

Kalyn Ponga was the first big name through the round to be removed, taken from the field with 12 minutes to play, and trailing 14-12. It was a pivotal moment that robbed Newcastle of their most influential player with the game in the balance, but it's there for the well-being and health of the players.

Jacob Kiraz was removed from the field for Canterbury at the independent doctor's request before returning later in the match, while Canberra lost Corey Harawira-Naera and Sebastian Kris for certain periods of the game, much to Ricky Stuart's dismay.

Despite Stuart saying the 'RLPA doesn't trust coaches', Abdo has refused to apologise over their stance towards concussion, and ensures the system will continue.

“These decisions on head injury assessments are going to be made on a players' wellbeing regardless of the team, regardless of the score, regardless of the player,” Abdo said to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We have a policy, and that policy is about making sure we provide the safest possible environment for the players to play our sport.

“Our policy says that we have a combination of a club doctor on the field and an independent doctor using technology – both looking for potential head injury events.

“Not concussion, head injury events. We make no apology for our policy.

“We make no apology for the fact players will get removed from the field when they're detected by one of these doctors for suffering a potential head injury event.

"We have a good, strong policy, and we're not going to take a backward step on it.”

While it may be frustrating in the coaches box to watch a healthy star walk off the park without a choice, but for the NRL to treat concussion seriously, they need to take a cautious approach based on the individual players, not the outcome of a match.

Ricky Stuart was dumbfounded in his post-match press conference.

“Do you think I'd let a player play if they had a concussion or is concussed?” Stuart asked.

“I don't just trust the players' comments when they come to the sideline in regards to that.

“But the RLPA, they don't trust coaches.

“All they want to do is come talk to me about how much more time off the players are going to get and how much more money.”