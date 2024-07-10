The NRL have confirmed the likes of Gerard Sutton, Adam Gee and Grant Atkins will all referee in Round 19 despite it being a shortened round.
Ashley Klein will have the weekend off the field ahead of Origin 3 - which he was officially appointed to on Tuesday evening - although will serve in the bunker for Friday night's now important clash between the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks.
Gerard Sutton, who is on standby for Origin 3, will referee the first game of the weekend between the Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs, while Todd Smith, Liam Kennedy and Grant Atkins - who is in the bunker again at Origin level for Game 3 - are the other referees appointed to officiate in the centre during the shortened Round 19.
Here are all the appointments.
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: TBC
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Dan Schwass and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Michael Wise
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Tori Wilkie
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: TBC