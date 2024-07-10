The NRL have confirmed the likes of Gerard Sutton, Adam Gee and Grant Atkins will all referee in Round 19 despite it being a shortened round.

Ashley Klein will have the weekend off the field ahead of Origin 3 - which he was officially appointed to on Tuesday evening - although will serve in the bunker for Friday night's now important clash between the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks.

Gerard Sutton, who is on standby for Origin 3, will referee the first game of the weekend between the Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs, while Todd Smith, Liam Kennedy and Grant Atkins - who is in the bunker again at Origin level for Game 3 - are the other referees appointed to officiate in the centre during the shortened Round 19.

Here are all the appointments.

Gerard SuttonPhil Henderson and Belinda SharpeLiam KennedyBelinda SharpeNick Morel

Adam GeeDaniel Luttringer and Wyatt RaymondAshley KleinWyatt RaymondTBC

Todd SmithDan Schwass and Ziggy Przeklasa-AdamskiPeter GoughZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiMichael Wise

Liam KennedyMatt Noyen and Jon StoneGerard SuttonMatt NoyenTori Wilkie

Grant AtkinsDavid Munro and Chris SuttonWyatt RaymondChris SuttonTBC