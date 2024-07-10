The NRL have confirmed the likes of Gerard Sutton, Adam Gee and Grant Atkins will all referee in Round 19 despite it being a shortened round.

Ashley Klein will have the weekend off the field ahead of Origin 3 - which he was officially appointed to on Tuesday evening - although will serve in the bunker for Friday night's now important clash between the Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks.

Gerard Sutton, who is on standby for Origin 3, will referee the first game of the weekend between the Dolphins and South Sydney Rabbitohs, while Todd Smith, Liam Kennedy and Grant Atkins - who is in the bunker again at Origin level for Game 3 - are the other referees appointed to officiate in the centre during the shortened Round 19.

Here are all the appointments.

 2024-07-11T09:50:00Z 
    $1.60   DOLPHINS TO WIN
 
RABBITOHS TO WIN   $2.35    
Kayo Stadium
DOL   
 2024-07-11T09:50:00Z 
   SOU
    #NRLDolphinsSouths
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Belinda Sharpe
Bunker official: Liam Kennedy
Standby referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby touch judge: Nick Morel

 2024-07-12T10:00:00Z 
    $1.42   SHARKS TO WIN
 
WESTS TIGERS TO WIN   $2.90    
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2024-07-12T10:00:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLSharksTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Wyatt Raymond
Bunker official: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: TBC

 2024-07-13T07:30:00Z 
    $1.44   TITANS TO WIN
 
EELS TO WIN   $2.80    
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2024-07-13T07:30:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLTitansEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Dan Schwass and Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Bunker official: Peter Gough
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Michael Wise

 2024-07-13T09:35:00Z 
    $1.47   BRONCOS TO WIN
 
DRAGONS TO WIN   $2.70    
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2024-07-13T09:35:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLBroncosDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Matt Noyen and Jon Stone
Bunker official: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Tori Wilkie

 2024-07-14T06:05:00Z 
    $1.40   SEA EAGLES TO WIN
 
KNIGHTS TO WIN   $3.00    
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2024-07-14T06:05:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLManlyKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch judges: David Munro and Chris Sutton
Bunker official: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Chris Sutton
Standby touch judge: TBC