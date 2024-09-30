The Newtown Jets secured the NSW Cup title on Sunday with a victory over the North Sydney Bears, who now face a 31-year premiership drought.

In a closely contested match, the scores were tied four times, leading to a nail-biting final 15 minutes.

The Jets had two tries denied by the video referee: winger Sam Stonestreet was held up in goal, and Liam Ison was penalised for a double movement.

Allan Fitzgibbons equalised the scores for the Bears in the 43rd minute, marking his 21st try of the 2024 season.

Tries from Jets second-rower Jordin Leiu and Bears halfback Harradyn Wilson brought the game back to a draw, but it was Braden Hamlin-Uele who ultimately emerged as the hero for the Jets.

"This is 10 months worth of work that has gone into this," Jets captain Billy Burns told NSWRL.

"I just couldn't be more proud ... we said we could do it, we earmarked the day and we finally did it."

A fumbled ball by Bronson Garlick with just 30 seconds left in the match, sealed the loss for the Bears.

"We knew we were going to be in for a tough game, the Bears just kept turning up," Jets coach George Ndaira said post-match.

The Newtown Jets secured a 28-22 victory over the North Sydney Bears on Sunday at Commbank Stadium.