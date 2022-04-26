All 16 NRL Round 8 team lists are in, with some big changes across the board and plenty of questions to be answered in the week of games ahead.

Here are the big talking points.

Holbrook finally bites bullet on underperforming Titans spine

Justin Holbrook has finally made a change which many have been calling for over the last fortnight, with AJ Brimson to move back to fullback.

It means the return of Jayden Campbell, who played QLD Cup for Tweed Heads last week, will be delayed by another week.

It also means Will Smith moves into the halves for the Titans along Toby Sexton, although there is a school of thought which suggests Paul Turner can't be far away from receiving an opportunity.

Alongside Campbell, Tanah Boyd returned through the QLD Cup last week and will play from the bench in the utility spot that Smith has occupied throughout the season so far, with Boyd likely to spend time at hooker.

The change is a step in the right direction for the struggling Titans, who were thumped by the Cowboys last week, but only time will tell if the side can pick itself up off the canvas.

Is there room for both Cameron McInnes and Dale Finucane in the Sharks' starting 13?

Before the season got underway, some had raised eyebrows at the Sharks opting to sign both Cameron McInnes and Dale Finucane, given the role they were likely to play is virtually the same.

There was no question Cronulla needed a top up in its middle third defence, after their regular second half fade outs during the 2021 season.

Both players brought that, and while McInnes was a former hooker, it was clear he wouldn't be playing that role with Blayke Brailey re-signed to a long-term deal.

It was thought Finucane could play in the front row, and that looked an even better chance now with Braden Hamlin-Uele out for an extended period to coincide with McInnes' return to full fitness, but instead, the return of Finucane from concussion pushes McInnes to the bench, which is an intriguing decision given both he and Finucane are big minute players.

McInnes did have a rather long rest last week, and so potentially he still isn't quite fully match fit, but this is going to be an intriguing situation to watch in the coming weeks, with Royce Hunt starting at prop last week and veteran Aiden Tolman named to do so this week.

Dylan Brown to the centres... Again

One of the big shocks last week was the late move of Dylan Brown to the centres. In truth, Parramatta didn't have much of a choice when Tom Opacic was ruled out just 24 hours before kick-off, but it was still a major surprise to see one of the game's in-form five-eighths, in one of the game's in-form teams, shifted out to the centres.

Brown actually did quite a solid job out wide, albeit in a team who racked up a monstrous win over their opposition with very little going against the club in a game where they didn't concede a single try.

Still, centre is one of the most difficult positions on the field to play at both ends of the park for a non-specialist and Brown did an excellent job.

Despite that, it was thought he'd move back to the halves this week (and he still might with Tom Opacic and Solomone Naiduki in the reserves), but it's odd that it has been named this way unless both Opacic and Naiduki are unlikely to play.

The return of Sean Russell is also just around the corner to add to Parramatta's backline depth, but Jakob Arthur hasn't set the world on fire in the halves, so to see both Opacic and Naiduki overlooked is an intriguing call from Brad Arthur.

How long can the Knights wait to swing a change in the halves?

If you rewind to the end of Round 2, the Knights had scored 46 points in two games, conceded just ten and were looking like one of the season's big surprise packets after wins over the Roosters and Tigers.

It has all gone pear-shaped from there though. They scored 20 points against the Penrith Panthers, but looked a shell of the team they were during the second half after Mitch Barnett was sent from the park.

Since then, Newcaslte have scored zero, six, 16 and two points - that's just 24 in four weeks at six per week. Take out the 16 they scored in a loss to the Dragons, and they have managed just eight points in three games.

That's not good enough by any standards, and while Newcastle's problems with points were evident last year, it never looked like in the pre-season that Adam Clune and Jake Clifford as a combination were going to be the option to fix that.

Anthony Milford is only a few weeks away from being able to play, but another three losses could see the season gone before he gets onto the park, so it might just be time for Adam O'Brien to throw either Phoenix Crossland or, preferably, Simi Sasagi into the fire for a run.

Tolutau Koula gains opportunity to cement spot in centres

It's starting to look like the decision to play Morgan Harper in the centres last week was down to not wanting Tolutau Koula to lose all his confidence against Siosifa Talakai in an 80-minute effort.

Harper, who it must be said was returning from COVID - and probably far too soon - was all at sea trying to shut down the Cronulla brute in a first half massacre. It was potentially the best individual performance we have seen in years, and yet Harper's name was on the other end of it.

Koula had a much better time in the second half, and maybe it's unsurprising he has been brought into the side this week to deal with the far lesser challenge of the Rabbitohs' struggling backline.

That's not to discredit South Sydney, however, Jason Demetriou's side have looked a shell of their former selves, and after an impressive performance originally when he played his first game of the season taking over from Brad Parker who had been rubbed out with the same virus, Koula now had a chance to firmly plant his foot in the team moving forward.

Scott Drinkwater has become undroppable, so how do the Cowboys get the Hammer back into the side?

The Cowboys had every right to be concerned when Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow went down with a knee injury, but now that concern has turned into a matter of how to keep Scott Drinkwater in the side.

The half, who has been playing at fullback, has been excellent for Todd Payten's side and was a genuine difference-maker in Saturday's monster win over the Gold Coast Titans on home soil.

Now, heading into this week's game with the Eels in Darwin, it was expected the Hammer would be back - but not to be, with the star listed amongst the reserves again.

That's not to say he won't play, but Drinkwater has done too much to be dropped. Pre-season calls for him to be included in the halves alongside either Tom Dearden or Chad Townsend will continue, while he could also play in the 14 jersey from the bench as a genuine backline utility if push comes to shove.

Tabuai-Fidow could also be forced onto the wing or in the centres given the form of Drinkwater when he does return, because right now, the fill in number one is playing far too well to be dropped.

What will the Dragons do if Bird is injured?

A St George Illawarra Dragons' release on Tuesday afternoon suggested Bird was no sure thing to play on Sunday when the club battle the Wests Tigers, with further scans required on an arm injury which prevented him from playing in the second half of the ANZAC Day clash against the Sydney Roosters - a game the Dragons won.

Should Bird be ruled out though - what will Anthony Griffin elect to do?

Given the squad named, it would appear there are two, or even three options. The first, and most obvious, would be to start Talatau Amone, with Jayden Sullivan, who has been involved in three straight NSW Cup victories since returning from off-season injury, moving into the 14 role.

Sullivan, however, is recovering from a head knock and will have to pass concussion protocols to play.

Another option could be to recall Tyrell Sloan, who is in the reserves, with Moses Mbye moving to the halves, or the 14 jersey, should Amone start.

Mbye's form and the victories of the Red V in the last fortnight would suggest Mbye will remain at the back, meaning Amone into the halves is most likely, but pending the fitness of Sullivan, that could leave the Dragons without a utility, which is dangerous in itself against a team who will have Jock Madden coming onto the field at some point in the second half in the backline with fresh legs.

An intriguing situation to monitor.