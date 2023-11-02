The Newcastle Knights have reportedly poached Jacob Davis, who has been recognised as one of the best young talents in rugby league.

Aged 20, Davis is known as a hooker and played in the Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup for the Parramatta Eels this year, holding his own in both competitions.

It is understood that the Eels were keen to keep him at the club, but they have several up-and-coming juniors in the dummy-half position coming through the ranks.

One of them is Brad Arthur's son, Matt Arthur, who has signed a Top 30 contract for the 2026 season. They also have Brendan Hands and Joey Lussick.

With multiple options, the Newcastle Knights have swooped in and signed Davis to a one-year development contract, per Wide World of Sports.

This could very well turn into a Top 30 contract for the 2025 season, 12 months from now.

His arrival at the Knights could see the club slowly move away from Jayden Brailey at the end of his current contract, which finishes at the conclusion of the 2025 season. Brailey has been constantly linked to rival NRL clubs and has fallen down the pecking order in favour of youngster Phoenix Crossland.

Brailey's departure would allow Crossland to play in the number nine jersey for the long term and allow Davis to play the backup role or a one-two punch with the emerging Newcastle talent.