It hasn't taken long for Shane Flanagan to come out and deny a reunion with Jayden Brailey after the Knights' hooker was linked with an immediate switch.

Flanagan debuted the older of the Brailey brothers in 2017, coming into the Sharks' starting side following Mick Ennis' retirement, and now its been touted the two may have a reunion in a new jersey.

Despite being part of Newcastle's leadership group, the most recent injury to Brailey allowed Phoenix Crossland to step into the No. 9 jersey and flourish, so much so that questions have emerged over Brailey's place at the club.

The hooker has played just 33 of a possible 96 NRL games in the red and blue since joining Newcastle in 2020, with a series of long-term injuries knocking him about.

However, while Flanagan admires Brailey, he's adamant a reunion isn't on the cards.

"I've got no idea where that one come from to be really honest," Flanagan told 2GB.

"I see Jayden a fair bit, we're family friends and he grew up with Kyle obviously a little bit older than Kyle but him and Blayke are good family friends.

"I don't know whether someone has seen me with him or something like that and they've put two and two together but he's on contract at the Knights."

The Dragons already have Jacob Liddle on the books as their starting rake, while Kyle Flanagan will reunite with his dad at the Red V in a bid to reignite his career.

However, just because Brailey isn't on his radar, it doesn't mean Flanagan wouldn't love him at the club.

"He's had a tough run (with injury)," he said.

"I'd love to have a player like Jayden Brailey but he's on contract and we'll leave it at that."