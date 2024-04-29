Brisbane Broncos hooker Billy Walters has made an official decision on his future for the next two seasons.

A fundamental piece of the Broncos spine, Walters has decided to extend his tenure at the club on a contract extension until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

The 30-year-old becomes the latest member to re-sign to remain at Red Hill, following in the footsteps of Ezra Mam, Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan, Jordan Riki and many others.

His extension comes after the Broncos provided a new contract to Tyson Smoothy.

Smoothy, Walters and youngster Blake Mozer are in a three-way battle for the number nine jersey, with the latter being touted as the club's next big thing in the dummy-half position.

“I'm super stoked to stay – I didn't' want to go anywhere else and the Club was happy to keep me so it's a good result," Walters said.

"I love playing here, the Broncos are the greatest club in the NRL and I'm just really grateful that they wanted to keep me around and I'm really happy to stay here for another two years."

A key figure at Red Hill since joining the team at the start of 2022 after stints with the Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers, Walters has played in 35 out of a possible 36 games since the beginning of the 2023 season and has scored eight tries in the process.

“We as a club are proud of the way Billy has improved his footy since joining the Broncos – he has fought hard to get every bit of his NRL career," Broncos head coach Kevin Walters said.

“Some players get everything at their feet but Billy has had some injuries and some disappointment but he has stuck at it and worked really hard… and now he's playing some good football for us and continuing to improve every week.”