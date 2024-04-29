An ex-Origin Great for Queensland from 2004-16, Corey Parker has named the team that he would select to take on the NSW Blues in the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series.

In naming his team, Parker has opted against choosing injured Dolphins duo Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Thomas Flegler and has named J'maine Hopgood to make his Origin debut.

The team Parker has named also includes the recalled duo of Selwyn Cobbo and Jaydn Su'a. Initially, he named Kayln Ponga to lead from the back, but due to his injury, he was replaced by 18th man Reece Walsh.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans) and Tom Gilbert (The Dolphins) are other notable omissions from last year's series, and neither will be available after sustaining season-ending ACL injuries.

Corey Parker's QLD Line-Up for Game 1

1. Reece Walsh*

2. Xavier Coates

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Selwyn Cobbo

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c)

8. Lindsay Collins

9. Harry Grant

10. Patrick Carrigan

11. Jaydn Su'a

12. Jeremian Nanai

13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange

14. Ben Hunt

15. David Fifita

16. Reuben Cotter

17. Moeaki Fotuaika

*Parker originally named Kalyn Ponga as his fullback before it was announced he would miss the entire series and had Reece Walsh as the team's 18th man.