Once on a salary of $1 million per season, Anthony Milford has struggled to break into the team at The Dolphins and could be squeezed out of the club.

One of the club's first signings, Milford, was given a lifeline by Wayne Bennett at the time but has since been overlooked in favour of Isaiya Katoa, Sean O'Sullivan, and Kodi Nikorima.

Now, with Katoa recently inking a long-term deal and Milford only playing a single game this year - off the interchange bench - the future of the ex-Origin player has been clouded.

According to reports from The Courier Mail, Milford is reportedly at long odds to secure a contract extension for next season, with the club deciding against tabling a new contract for him.

Instead, they are set to upgrade other players at the club, such as Kurt Donoghoe, who is on a developmental contract in 2024.

The trio of Jeremiah Simbiken, Michael Waqa and Ryan Jackson are also on the development list and may be upgraded to the Top 30 roster due to having club options in their contracts for next season.

Before agreeing to sign with The Dolphins, Milford played over 200 games for the Raiders, Broncos and Knights as well as representing Queensland twice in 2017 and 2018.

This isn't the first time Milford has been linked with an exit from the club.

Last season, there was continuous speculation that he would move overseas to the Super League before a move eventually fell through.

Earlier in the year, assistant coach Nathan Fien put the playmaker on notice and declared that he would have to fight hard to keep a spot in the club's Top 30 roster heading into the future.

“Everything he has done during the pre-season has been really pleasing from a performance point of view,” Fien told SENQ Breakfast.

“He's the fittest that I've ever seen him and he's moving quicker. For ‘Milf' (Milford), the writing is on the wall (and) we've got so much depth in his position.

“He will definitely have to be at his best to pull on the starting (six) jersey or wherever Wayne wants him to play. Milf can definitely bring something to our (and) his skill execution is still world class.

“It's a matter of him being focused and being fit enough to buy into what we are trying to do here at the club.

"He has made some massive improvements in that area and if he continues, it'll make it very hard for Wayne not to pick him.”

Along with Milford, The Dolphins have seven other players off-contract at the end of the season.

Headlined by Jarrod Wallace and Kodi Nikorima, the list also includes Euan Aitken, Edrick Lee, Tesi Niu, Ray Stone and Valynce Te Whare.