After Lachlan Miller emerged as the latest Knights player linked with an early exit from the club, there has been a sudden update on his situation, which will have drastic implications for the Newcastle club.

Having joined from the Cronulla Sharks, Miller has fallen out of favour with Adam O'Brien as of late - despite appearing in all the games up to Round 13 - as Kalyn Ponga has resumed the fullback duties after beginning the season in the halves alongside Jackson Hastings.

The 28-year-old joined from the Cronulla Sharks this season due to the lack of opportunity in the Shire. Despite appearing in seven games for the Sharks, he never looked like overtaking preferred fullback William Kennedy.

Early last week, reports materialised linking the dual-code fullback to an exit from the club, with Super League club Leeds Rhinos reportedly putting feelers out to gauge Miller's interest in joining them. At the time, Rugby League Live revealed that the Knights would be more than willing to let him go if he decides to pursue a career overseas away from the NRL.

Contracted until the end of 2025, there has been an update in his transfer rumours, with Australian journalist and Newcastle Herald writer Barry Toohey reporting that he will, in fact, remain in the NRL with the Newcastle Knights, squashing any rumours of an abrupt exit out of the club.

Likely to lose marquee overseas signing Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin at the end of the season, the Leeds Rhinos have continually been on the lookout to recruit new players from the NRL for next season.

The reports regarding Miller come after the Knights emerged as favourites to sign off-contract Penrith Panthers halfback Jack Cogger, Adam Clune emerged as the top recruitment target for Hull FC, and Kurt Mann has reportedly been offered to several clubs.