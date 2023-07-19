The Newcastle Knights have emerged as the new favourites to sign Penrith Panthers halfback Jack Cogger for next season.

Cogger, who is off-contract at the end of the season, appeared as a great replacement for the injured Nathan Cleary in recent months and has provided a good combination with Jarome Luai in the halves.

However, the 25-year-old is now set to move clubs next season, which will see him back in Knights colours.

As reported by Fox Sports, the halfback toured the Knights facilities as the club prepares to offer him a two or three-year contract. It is understood by the same publication that the Panthers have also tabled an offer to keep him at the club and as Nathan Cleary's understudy.

Before the Panthers recruited him from Huddersfield in the Super League, Cogger began his rugby league career with the Knights between 2016 to 2018. He appeared in 20 games through the three seasons during this period before moving to the Bulldogs.

The son of Western Suburbs Magpies icon Trevor Cogger, he was previously linked to the Wests Tigers. However, the signing of Latu Fainu on Wednesday now makes that possibility extremely unlikely.

In his six games for the Panthers this season in top-flight football, he has forced four drop-outs, provided three try assists and been able to lead them to five wins- only losing against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 16.