Off-contract Newcastle Knights utility Kurt Mann is reportedly being offered to several clubs for the beginning of next season.

As reported by Rugby League Live, a number of Super League clubs have been made aware of the 30-year-old's availability status for next season as he is set to join teammate Lachlan Fitzgibbon overseas.

Before joining the Newcastle Knights at the start of 2019, he had stints at both the Melbourne Storm (2014-15) and St George Illawarra Dragons (2016-18) while also representing the U20s Queensland team in 2013.

Playing ten games this season, he has been a mainstay off the interchange bench since returning from a torn oblique muscle in the middle of the year.

His season has seen him register two tries, 14 tackle busts, 158.6 post-contact run metres and an average of 59 running metres per game.

A veteran of the NRL with 170 career games to his name, he is capable of playing multiple positions, including fullback, centre, halves, forwards and hooker- the latter two he has mainly played in recent times.

Several Super League clubs have spots available for 2024, but no club is yet to confirm their interest in Mann.