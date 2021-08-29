Broncos rising star Payne Haas is tipped to split with his manager amid speculation of contract discussions between the New South Wales forward and Brisbane, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Haas had been rumoured to be in talks with the Broncos about a new six-year deal that would have seen the 21-year-old secured to Red Hill until the end of the 2027 season.

However, the Broncos distinguished any report suggesting such talks were underway, with it now revealed that Haas and manager Chris Orr look set to part ways.

According to The Herald's report, Orr has requested that the Broncos bring any negotiations with his client to a halt as he looks to get in contact with Haas, who is believed to have decided on splitting his partnership with the notable player agent.

The contract update follows a rollercoaster 2021 campaign for Haas, who was rumoured to be on the verge of signing a 10-year, $10 million deal last month.

Now, Haas looks set to follow in the footsteps of league great Sonny Bill Williams, who also cut ties with Orr in 2008 despite being penned to Canterbury on a lucrative five-year deal.

There is understood to be some form of a rift between the Brisbane star and the club's front office too, with his $550,000 fee a focal point of the divide.

Seen as one of the best forwards in the league and touted as a one of the most valuable names in the NRL, Haas is set to earn half of what many believe he is worth.

Currently contracted until the end of the 2024 season, Haas will be keen to secure a new deal in order to earn a wage worthy of his skills, likely landing close to seven figures.

Haas is reported to earn close to $850,000-per-season in the final year of his current back-ended deal, which saw the Blues representative pocket just $110,000 in 2018.

“Payne is a forward of the highest class," Williams told The Sydney Morning Herald.

I don’t know if I have seen a prop do what he does in every facet of the game. And he does it at 21 [years of age].

"If you could design a front-rower from scratch, it is him. He should be remunerated at the same level as the highest-paid players in the game and there would be no one who has seen him play who could possibly argue with that.“

Haas has made 60 appearances for the Broncos since making his debut three years ago, also amassing seven appearances for NSW and two tests for Australia.