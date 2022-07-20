The Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs have a nervous wait ahead of them, with several Super League sides trying to snatch Luke Thompson from the Kennel, and bring him home for 2023.

Thompson returned to England in recent weeks for personal reasons before jetting back to Australia, fuelling suggestions that Thompson may end up getting a release from the final season of his 800k per season deal at Belmore, instead opting to return to the cold shores of the UK.

The Mole reports that Wigan are leading the race for the prop-turned-lock, and at least two other English clubs are also keen to get his signature on their books.

There were whispers of unrest over the off-season, with the Englishman nearly being released to the Wests Tigers to create salary cap room, the 'silver lining' for the Bulldogs if they must entertain an early release. Remaining in Belmore would also allow Thompson to link up with fellow Brit Ryan Sutton, who will Canterbury in 2023 from Canberra.

The Bulldogs are undoubtedly wanting Thompson to stay put and lead their growing pack next season, something that Dogs supremo Phil Gould has faith in.

"Luke has never shown any interest in going back to UK. He is even trying to encourage his mother to come to Australia and live with him" Gould told Wide World of Sports.

"I've heard of some interest over there but it would be a big turnaround if he chose to go home."

Thompson hasn't featured in the NRL since Round 12, with a series of delayed concussion symptoms sidelining the hardman indefinitely.