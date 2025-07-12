Nathan Cleary is the biggest star the NRL has had for a long time, so it comes as no surprise that the champion halfback wants to protect his image at all costs.\r\n\r\nThe Penrith Panthers star's integrity was brought into question recently, through no fault of his own, after a media outlet illegally used his likeness in a publication following the State of Origin decider on Wednesday night.\r\n\r\nFollowing the clash at Accor Stadium, hundreds of fans were surprised with pamphlets on their windshields in the adjoining car park, which featured an image of Cleary with his arm wrapped around a woman, who was not his partner, Mary Fowler. The pamphlet was published by a company selling rugby league-themed car bonnet covers.\r\n\r\nOn the publication read, "Way to go Blues! I knew this one had rizz! I'm taking this one home!"\r\n\r\nIt has been revealed that the firm did not attempt to seek permission from Cleary or his management to use his likeness on their flyer, and made no effort to compensate him.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_224095" align="alignnone" width="2343"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 09: Nathan Cleary of the Blues is tackled by Patrick Carrigan of the Maroons during game three of the Men's State Of Origin series between New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons at Accor Stadium on July 09, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nCleary's lawyer, Daniel McGirr, said the incident has become a police matter.\r\n\u201cIt's a disgrace what they're doing with these guys' brands,\u201d McGirr told Sydney Morning Herald.\r\n \u201cThere's a couple of avenues that will go down the track of. One of them is civilly, but they are also obtaining a benefit by deception, which is criminal. \r\nWe don't know who is affiliated with these brands, or whether they are real brands to start with."\r\nMcGirr went on to demonstrate the risk of advertisements like this, not only for Cleary but for fans who may buy into them.\r\n\u201cThey might be scams. Say the punter on the street thinks, \u2018Nathan Cleary is aligned to this, I trust him and he's my hero.' They click on it, and they could be taken to some dark web or something like that and get scammed.\r\n\r\n"It's a criminal matter. With AI, this will get worse and worse until something is done about it.\u201d\r\n\r\nThis scenario has occurred many times in the past, which is why police are now handling the situation with serious authority.\r\n\r\nThe suspected company in question has not made any public comments as of yet.