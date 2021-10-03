Embattled Storm half Cameron Munster is set to be removed from Melbourne's leadership group next season, with his contract to remain in purple also said to be sitting precariously.

According to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald's Michael Chammas, even if the Origin representative plays on with Craig Bellamy's side after recently being filmed in the vicinity of a white substance, the 27-year-old will not do so with any credentials of authority.

While Munster does hold a multi-million dollar contract to stay on with the Victorian club for another pair of seasons, Chammas expressed that there was a prevailing view from within the Storm's four walls that an extension beyond 2023 won't be forthcoming.

Though this may appear as a blow for the Queenslander, Munster stated earlier this year that he would be open to a return to the sunshine state at a later date - a comment that was said to have incensed powerbrokers at AAMI Park.

Should a new deal fail to arise in his adopted state, a decision to become the franchise face of the league's newest expansion side could become a far simpler choice to make.

Munster, along with Brandon Smith and Chris Lewis, will be forced to face the music on Tuesday to explain their actions, with Melbourne set to slap further financial sanctions on top of the impending league bans.

As was reported last week, the aforesaid trifecta are facing up to two-weeks on the sidelines to start the 2022 season, and their bank balances could become $40,000 lighter once the NRL's Integrity Unit hands down their findings.

These sanctions are not said to play a part in whether Smith remains with the Storm beyond next season or not, as Melbourne have already tabled the Kiwi rake a multi-year deal.