The anticipation surrounding Anthony Milford's return to the NRL has significantly picked up since his assault charges were dropped earlier in the month.

Following the decision however, the NRL announced it would conduct its own independent investigation into the matters which would then determine Milford's future within the game.

And this anticipation all came to a tipping point last week when the league handed down its decision, granting Milford conditional registration to train with the Newcastle Knights who on the same day were given the opportunity to register a contract for the former Brisbane Broncos' services.

Now, six months following the incident, Milford will finally lace up the boots as he begins training with the Knights this week.

"The nib Newcastle Knights will today welcome playmaker Anthony Milford to their training group after the former Queensland State of Origin player was granted conditional registration to train with the club by the National Rugby League," a club statement read.

"The Knights acknowledge and support the stipulations placed on the registration of Milford’s contract by the NRL as outlined in a statement made by the governing body on Easter Saturday."

Milford, who's not permitted to play for the Hunter club until at least Round 11, was given a lifeline by the Knights with a contract that will see him at Newcastle until the end of the 2022 season.

Between Rounds 6 and 11, Milford will undertake mandatory programs and assessments prior to him becoming available for selection.

"Milford’s eligibility to play in the Premiership will be conditional on him successfully completing a series of personal development and tailored rehabilitation programs and ongoing assessments with NRL Wellbeing & Education, including regular updates to the Integrity Unit about his progress," the NRL's official statement read.

During his four weeks of training with the Knights, Milford will look to familiarise himself with the rest of the spine he'll be playing alongside - Kalyn Ponga, Jake Clifford and Chris Randall - as he's expected to take over for halfback Adam Clune once he's made eligible for selection.