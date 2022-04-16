After officially being cleared of assault charges earlier this week by a Brisbane Magistrates Court, embattled former Brisbane Broncos superstar Anthony Milford was expected to announce his return to the NRL.

However, when the side that wanted his services for 2022, the Newcastle Knights, lodged a contract following this decision, the registration was blocked by the NRL as their integrity unit opted to conduct their own investigation following the decision by the courts.

The NRL this morning has officially made a decision following their review.

In their statement, the NRL announced Milford's application for registration with the Knights will now be registered on a conditional basis with mandatory requirements.

"Milford’s eligibility to play in the Premiership will be conditional on him successfully completing a series of personal development and tailored rehabilitation programs and ongoing assessments with NRL Wellbeing & Education, including regular updates to the Integrity Unit about his progress," the statement read.

"Milford will be granted conditional registration to train with the Newcastle Knights while he completes these programs, but will not be permitted to play until the programs have been substantially completed, he has been assessed by an appropriate professional, and met with the NRL. He will not be permitted to play before Round 11, providing 4 weeks for the relevant programs and assessment."

While Milford was initially expected to join the Rabbitohs upon the conclusion of the trial in courts - signing him on a year deal late in 2021 - the Knights will instead gain his services for 2022.

Milford is expected to take over for halfback Adam Clune, pairing him alongside early-season surprise, Jake Clifford.

If Milford is able to meet the conditional requirements by the NRL, fans can expect to see him don a Knights' jersey just in time for the side's Round 11 clash against his former club, the Brisbane Broncos.