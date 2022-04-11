Ex-Brisbane Bronco Anthony Milford is sensationally set to have his NRL return blocked, despite having three charges of assault dismissed in court this week.

Milford, who had signed a one-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs late last year for the 2022 season, had his contract blocked originally by the NRL while he was facing a court battle.

According to News Corp, Milford's charges of assault were dropped, however, he has pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of public nuisance and wilful damage, being placed on a two-year, $1000 good behaviour bond with no conviction recorded by the court.

It was thought that would allow him to return to the NRL, with the Newcastle Knights reportedly in line for his signature.

The Knights chasing Milford is hardly a surprise, with the club suffering a handful of losses in the last few weeks and their depth in the halves being questionable at best, with former St George Illawarra Dragons fringe player Adam Clune joining Jake Clifford as the club's options to start the 2022 season.

It was thought, however, the move to the Knights for Milford would be a short-term deal, with an expectation placed on a move back to Queensland for 2023 where he would link up with former mentor Wayne Bennett at the Dolphins as the NRL's newest expansion club prepare for their inaugural season.

However, all of that may need to wait a while longer, with the report suggesting the NRL's integrity unit will launch their own investigation into last year's Fortitude Valley incident before Milford is welcomed back into the game.

His manager, Sam Ayoub, told the publication there is no reason for Milford to face any more time on the sideline.

“I hope the NRL clear Anthony to play as soon as possible,” Ayoub said.

“There is no reason for him to be sidelined any longer. The courts of the land have cleared Anthony of all assault allegations, so we hope to go through the process of having him registered by the NRL immediately.

“We have had some constructive talks with Newcastle and they are ongoing. The ball is in their court and his registration is a matter for the NRL.

“Anthony is ready to play. Fitness-wise, he is fine. He has been training the house down during his time away so he could hit the ground running if an NRL club signed him.

“He has been treated extremely unfairly over this matter. I saw vision of the incident and the only person who was assaulted was Anthony Milford.”