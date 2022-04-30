Josh Mansour and Tevita Tatola have both escaped with fines for separate charges recorded against them during Friday evening's dramatic win over the Manly Sea Eagles.

While the main news out of the game centred around Karl Lawton's dangerous throw on Cameron Murray, which has landed him with a Grade 3 charges and a likely stint of four weeks on the sidelines, two South Sydney players were also hit with charges on Saturday morning by the NRL's match review committee.

While not reported on field at the time, Mansour was handed a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge for an offence against Kieran Foran.

Having dropped the football in their own red zone, the Sea Eagles had shifted the ball to the left hand side, finding Foran who dummied and crashed his way over the line.

Mansour was late on the scene, making contact with the head of Foran. Despite the impact being ignored by all on field and the bunker, it had appeared Mansour's fingers went dangerously close to Foran's eye.

A three-year clean sheet for Mansour means he escapes with a $750 fine with an early guilty plea for the Grade 1 charge.

Tatola was also not put on report or penalised at the time for his tackle, but handed a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a tackle on Brad Parker during the 31st minute of the game.

Parker got up from the tackle limping and was later taken out of the game with a twisted knee shortly after halftime, with the tackle looking as if it was a "hip drop" variant tackle, although not as severe as some others have been thus far this year.

Tatola will receive a $1000 fine if he takes an early guilty plea.