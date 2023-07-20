The Cronulla Sharks have received a massive detrimental blow to their finals hopes, with forward Teig Wilton set to miss the remainder of the season.

The underrated Wilton was on the end of some bad news, which will affect him and the club after he injured his knee against the New Zealand Warriors last Sunday.

News Corp has reported that he will require surgery on his knee to repair his badly damaged meniscus. The recovery period is approximately 12 weeks which will see him miss the rest of the season. However, scans revealed that his ACL was intact, which is some slightly good news for the back-rower.

The 23-year-old has been a consistent performer on the left edge of the field for the Sharks and doesn't normally get the recognition he deserves like fellow second-rower Briton Nikora. Jesse Colquhoun will replace him in the side against the Manly Sea Eagles this weekend.

Teig Wilton recently signed a contract extension with the Sharks which will see him stay with the Cronulla Sharks until the end of the 2025 season and revealed his ambition to win an NRL Premiership.