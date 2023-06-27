The Cronulla Sharks have officially confirmed the re-signing of back-rower Teig Wilton for the next two seasons.

Originally off-contract at the end of the season, Wilton previously stated to Zero Tackle that he wouldn't be leaving the club.

Now that has come to fruition with the back-rower signing an extension for the next two seasons.

The 23-year-old has been with the club since 2020 and has slowly turned into a first-team player over the course of the past two seasons.

Appearing in 14 games to date this season, Wilton has scored six tries, managed five line breaks and ran an average of 118 metres per game.

Equally efficient in defence, he has made 509 tackles at an efficiency rate of 91.6 per cent, helping the side become better and better.

Wilton is the latest player to be re-signed by the club this year, following fellow back-rower Briton Nikoa, reigning Dally M Medallist Nicho Hynes and a plethora of other stars.

“I'm obviously stoked to be sticking around with the boys. It's a good feeling at the moment, I love the boys and love the club,” Wilton said.

“We're moving in the right direction, a lot of the boys have been together for a while now and the feel was when we were coming off contract we wanted to stay together.”

Thrilled to have Wilton on board until the end of 2025, head coach Craig Fitzgibbon couldn't contain his excitement. He is eager to see Wilton continually develop and turn into one of the best edge players in the competition.

“We are really excited to have Teig sticking with the Sharks,” Fitzgibbon said.

“He's been consistently improving, and we feel his contribution to our culture and footy team will continue to improve even further.

"It's great news for the Sharks.”

The Cronulla Sharks will take on rivals St George Illawarra Dragons this Thursday evening at home.