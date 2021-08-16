Former NRL star James Maloney has called time on his career after 13 seasons at the professional level.

The 35-year-old announced his retirement this week, ending a decorated career that spanned across numerous clubs, including the Storm, Warriors, Roosters, Sharks, Panthers and Super League side Catalans Dragons.

The much-loved larrikin made his NRL debut with Melbourne in 2009, playing just four games for the Storm before moving across the Tasman to New Zealand.

Maloney won premierships with the Roosters and Sharks, and featured for Australia on three occasions.

A member of the Blues' 2018 and 2019 State of Origin winning sides, Maloney represented his state 14 times and was one of the NRL's most lethal halves.

A move abroad ahead of the 2020 season saw Maloney depart Australia for France, where he joined the Dragons.

In a post to social media, Maloney revealed he will be hanging up the boots after a long and cherished career.

“The time has come to hang up the boots from professional footy,” Maloney wrote.

“It’s been one hell of a ride and I’ve loved every minute of it. Thanks to everyone who has played a part in my career along the way, most importantly my beautiful wife Jess Maloney who has been there from the start.

"Now to finish on a great note."

Maloney will look to aid the Dragons toward the Super League title this season, with the French side currently atop the standings with a 16-2 record.

"Jimmy will be sorely missed by everyone at the club but we understand and respect his decision to retire after an incredible career," Catalans coach Steve McNamara said following the announcement.

"His contribution over the last two seasons for the Dragons cannot be overstated and he has a huge desire to now finish the season and his career on a successful note."