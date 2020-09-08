There has been positive news for Parramatta with star hooker Reed Mahoney being named for their Round 18 clash against Penrith despite suffering an injury to his AC shoulder joint.

Mahoney was previously ruled out indefinetly by the Eels after the 22-year-old fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the 52nd minute of the Eels’ 24-18 win over the Warriors on Sunday.

Reed Mahoney off with left shoulder injury, video brings concern for AC joint sprain as shoulder slams into turf. Have to hope no collarbone fracture. Best case minor AC joint sprain/burner (0-2wks return) but not good signs he was unable to stay on pic.twitter.com/VCkNAGrqvu — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) September 6, 2020

Scans were undertaken yesterday, but in a statment issued on the club website, coach Brad Arthur stated Mahoney is touch and go but will be named in the side for the weekends clash.

Arthur had previously said in Sunday’s post-match press conference that Ray Stone will replace Mahoney at hooker. Stone is set to remain on stand-by for Saturday’s contest.