NRL Rd 8 - Eels v Cowboys
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 03: Reed Mahoney of the Eels passes during the round eight NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the North Queensland Cowboys at Bankwest Stadium on July 03, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

There has been positive news for Parramatta with star hooker Reed Mahoney being named for their Round 18 clash against Penrith despite suffering an injury to his AC shoulder joint.

Mahoney was previously ruled out indefinetly by the Eels after the 22-year-old fell awkwardly on his shoulder in the 52nd minute of the Eels’ 24-18 win over the Warriors on Sunday.

Scans were undertaken yesterday, but in a statment issued on the club website, coach Brad Arthur stated Mahoney is touch and go but will be named in the side for the weekends clash.

Arthur had previously said in Sunday’s post-match press conference that Ray Stone will replace Mahoney at hooker. Stone is set to remain on stand-by for Saturday’s contest.

