Zac Lomax has used a perfect score of 20 to surge back into second place of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP rankings after Round 14.
Lomax was one of four unanimous man of the matches in Round 14 after breaking the St George Illawarra Dragons' record for most points by an individual in a match against the Wests Tigers.
Lomax was joined by Jahrome Hughes, Te Maire Martin and Daine Laurie as the other players to score perfect marks during Round 14 with most Origin players backing up from Wednesday night's encounter at Homebush.
In the other games, all of Latrell Mitchell, Keaon Koloamatangi, Sione Katoa, Royce Hunt, Siosifa Talakai, Connor Tracey and Stephen Crichton were voted as best on ground by at least one judge.
Hughes moves to fifth spot overall with his perfect score, while Martin and Laurie are well back in the field.
Of the other players near the top, none managed points, with Patrick Carrigan (seventh) managing three votes, and Ben Hunt scoring 16.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.
Here are all the votes from Round 14.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|Zac Lomax
|4
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|Ben Hunt
|3
|Luciano Leilua
|Luciano Leilua
|Moses Suli
|Luciano Leilua
|2
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Luciano Leilua
|Moses Suli
|1
|Tom Eisenhuth
|Kyle Flanagan
|Kyle Flanagan
|Tom Eisenhuth
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Cody Walker
|Latrell Mitchell
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|3
|Jack Wighton
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|2
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jack Wighton
|Davvy Moale
|Jack Wighton
|1
|Davvy Moale
|Davvy Moale
|Damien Cook
|Davvy Moale
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sione Katoa
|Royce Hunt
|Royce Hunt
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Kayal Iro
|Royce Hunt
|3
|Braydon Trindall
|Sione Katoa
|Jesse Ramien
|Sione Katoa
|2
|Patrick Carrigan
|Kayal Iro
|Siosifa Talakai
|Jesse Ramien
|1
|Cameron McInnes
|Jesse Ramien
|Patrick Carrigan
|Braydon Trindall
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Tyran Wishart
|Tyran Wishart
|Jackson Hastings
|Tyran Wishart
|3
|Dane Gagai
|Jackson Hastings
|Grant Anderson
|Grant Anderson
|2
|Grant Anderson
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|1
|Dylan Lucas
|Grant Anderson
|Tyran Wishart
|Dylan Lucas
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|4
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|3
|Tommy Talau
|Reuben Garrick
|Tommy Talau
|Tommy Talau
|2
|Sunia Turuva
|Tommy Talau
|Reuben Garrick
|Sunia Turuva
|1
|Reuben Garrick
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|Jack Cole
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Connor Tracey
|Stephen Crichton
|Connor Tracey
|Connor Tracey
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|Connor Tracey
|Stephen Crichton
|Blake Wilson
|3
|Blake Wilson
|Kelma Tuilagi
|Blake Wilson
|Stephen Crichton
|2
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Blake Wilson
|Kelma Tuilagi
|Kelma Tuilagi
|1
|Kelma Tuilagi
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Jacob Kiraz
|Reed Mahoney
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|128
|2
|Zac
Lomax
|20
|111
|3
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|107
|4
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|104
|5
|Jahrome
Hughes
|20
|103
|6
|James
Tedesco
|0
|102
|7
|Patrick
Carrigan
|3
|94
|8
|Ben
Hunt
|16
|88
|9
|Jacob
Kiraz
|1
|87
|10
|Viliame
Kikau
|0
|84
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as of June 12.