Zac Lomax has used a perfect score of 20 to surge back into second place of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP rankings after Round 14.

Lomax was one of four unanimous man of the matches in Round 14 after breaking the St George Illawarra Dragons' record for most points by an individual in a match against the Wests Tigers.

Lomax was joined by Jahrome Hughes, Te Maire Martin and Daine Laurie as the other players to score perfect marks during Round 14 with most Origin players backing up from Wednesday night's encounter at Homebush.

In the other games, all of Latrell Mitchell, Keaon Koloamatangi, Sione Katoa, Royce Hunt, Siosifa Talakai, Connor Tracey and Stephen Crichton were voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

Hughes moves to fifth spot overall with his perfect score, while Martin and Laurie are well back in the field.

Of the other players near the top, none managed points, with Patrick Carrigan (seventh) managing three votes, and Ben Hunt scoring 16.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols, Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game.

Here are all the votes from Round 14.

Top ten

Leaderboard correct as of June 12.