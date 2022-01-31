2022 will see a host of stars running out for new clubs. Josh Addo-Carr, Adam Reynolds, Nicho Hynes; all big-name recruits for their respective sides.

Two big name-players who have somewhat snuck under the radar are Queensland Origin teammates Kurt Capewell and Jaydn Su'a.

Two players who probably haven't grabbed too many headlines yet two players who will certainly run out for their new club in Round 1, and two players with big expectations placed upon them.

Both players have represented their state over the past few seasons. Both players last games for their former clubs were also a grand final appearance.

Two 80-minute (when required) second rowers capable of great things. Two players who have moved from successful "win-now" clubs to take part in rebuilds.

Who is best placed though to assist their side in 2022? Who will enjoy more success personally? We discuss below:

I've said it before and I'm happy to go on record once again in stating: Kurt Capewell is one the game's most underrated players.

He contributed in a big way to the success enjoyed by the 2021 Penrith Panthers. Despite a more than handy replacement, the Panthers will miss Capes in 2022.

In his 23 games for the Premiers in 2021, he averaged 81 metres and tackled at over 90 per cent efficiency. I expect his role in Brisbane to grow, with those metres gained edging toward the mid-90s.

Having played in the centres in the Queensland Cup, for Cronulla and marking the game's best player at Origin, Capewell's lateral movement and speed is within the very top tier for second-rowers.

He also brings a level of experience, with almost 100 NRL games, that should assist the younger Broncos forwards around him. Being only 28, this is hardly one of those "over the hill but we need an experienced player" type signings.

I'd even argue that given his late introduction to NRL football, Capewell is just now at his absolute peak.

Simply put, this is a marquee signing for the Broncos.

A premiership winner, an Origin winner and a first choice second-rower that did not require them to break the bank so secure his signing.

I'll be truthful here. When the Dragons signed Su'a, I was surprised. This was the club who were all but pushing 31 year-old Tariq Sims out of the club.

I was sure they had a crop of young second rowers ready to step up and replace. Then they backed down on Sims, then they added Su'a.

Further considering the move though, this looks a brilliant pick up. I couldn't believe that Su'a was only 24. He has seemingly been around for a decade.

The final two months of the 2021 season saw him elevated from a bit-part bench player to a big-minute starter for a side who, by all rights, should have lifted the trophy on grand final night.

83 NRL games, four Origin appearances, ten years of footy left in him. This looks an astute signing in an almost complete rebuild for those in the Red V.

Su'a averaged just under 100 running metres per game in a dominant Souths pack in 2021 while tackling at 93 per cent efficiency.

This shapes as a more than handy pick up for the Dragons who were able to avoid a bidding war with a player I am increasingly convincing myself should have attracted one.

Verdict

Unlike previous such comparisons, there isn't an immediate stand out here based on the fact both players are entering similar situations.

The Broncos have signed extremely well, while the Dragons have added some serious talent. Both players slot straight into sides who are aiming to smash and grab an eight placed finish, at best.

In terms of pure, natural talent, this is a coin toss.

In terms of who I believe will enjoy the better season at their new club in 2022? Capewell!

Capewell was enormous in 2021 for the Panthers and, for mine, slots into a slightly more advantageous set-up in Brisbane.

He'll be in a system where he may play beside Adam Reynolds, and inside either Herbie Farnworth of Katoni Staggs. That suggests he'll see plenty of ball and should pose a big attacking threat.

Adam Reynolds is the big name signing for Brisbane, but Capewell shapes as potentially the best.

I expect Su'a to play big minutes and make a big impact for the Dragons.

I expect the same for Capewell, but I also expect him to turn in a game winning performance or two on top.

In terms of set and forget, both are near certainties.

In terms of explosiveness and ability to blow a game open on his own back, Capwell stands head and shoulders above.