The 2024 Koori Knockout is slowly approaching and Zero Tackle will keep you apprised of all the information about the carnival and which past and present NRL stars will be competing.

After Latrell Mitchell confirmed his availability for Taree, it has been revealed that multiple former and current NRL players will line up for Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers (WAR) at the carnival.

It has been announced that former NRL journeyman and playmaker Tyrone Roberts will return to the team for the third consecutive year, and his leadership will play a pivotal role.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Roberts amassed 158 NRL matches for the Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans and Brisbane Broncos from 2011 to 2022. This included a one-year stint overseas with the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

Roberts will be joined in the WAR team by fellow former NRL players Tyronne Roberts-Davis and Zac Saddler.

An Australian Schoolboys representative, Roberts-Davis played seven NRL games for the Gold Coast Titans between 2017-18, while Saddler played three matches for the Manly Sea Eagles during the 2021 NRL season.

RELATED >> Koori Knockout 2024: Latrell Mitchell confirms availability and team

They will be joined by South Sydney Rabbitohs recruit Gerome Burns who will link up with the NRL team next season after spending the last six years in the QLD Cup.

Although he has yet to play in the NRL, he will become the perfect backup playmaker for Cody Walker and Lewis Dodd, having earned numerous honours throughout his career to date.

These honours include representing the U18s QLD and U20s QLD Maroons teams, being named the Mal Meninga Cup Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and currently leading the votes for the Petero Civoniceva Medal - an award given to the QLD Cup's Player of the Year.

Depending on how far the Cronulla Sharks go in the 2024 NRL Finals, duo Braydon Trindall and Jesse Ramien could also play for them at the 2024 Koori Knockout Carnival.

The team will also include Clay Priest, Larson Dale-Doyle, Kody Parsons, Brent Woolf, Radean Robinson, Matt Milson, Cleve McGhie and Josh Merritt.